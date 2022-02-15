WATCH: Aaron Donald pays homage to his idol Kobe Bryant in fitting manner right before claiming Super Bowl 2022 win

After winning Super Bowl LVI, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald celebrated similarly to the way Kobe Bryant did when he won his first championship.

Kobe Highlights & Motivation @kobehighlight Aaron Donald and Kobe Bryant pointing to the ring finger, right before each won their first championship Aaron Donald and Kobe Bryant pointing to the ring finger, right before each won their first championship 💍 https://t.co/mrseVDWJkE

The Rams held a 23-20 lead with 1:25 left in the game. They were looking for a stop to prevent the from Bengals tying or taking the lead towards the end of the game.

The Bengals got a first-down on the initial play by way of a 17-yard reception from Ja’Marr Chase.

On the next play, Joe Burrow hit receiver Tee Higgins for a nine-yard reception. The next play was for no gain as Burrow threw an incomplete pass and then running back Samaje Perine gained no yards on third-and-one.

On fourth-and-one with everything on the line, Donald rushed through the Bengals offensive line. This pressured Burrow into an incomplete pass, sealing the deal for the Rams.

After the play, Donald ran off the field pointing at his ring finger saying, “ring me.” This was the first time in his eight-year career where he’s won a Super Bowl.

The legendary defensive tackle recorded 4 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 tackles for loss in last night's victory.

Aaron Donald could retire on top

Before kickoff last night, there were rumblings that if the Rams won the Super Bowl, Aaron Donald may consider retirement.

Rodney Harrison broke the news before last night’s game. There were always rumors that head coach Sean McVay could potentially retire as well.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Rodney Harrison dropped a bomb a little bit ago. If the Rams win today there’s a strong possibility Aaron Donald would retire, Rodney said. Rodney Harrison dropped a bomb a little bit ago. If the Rams win today there’s a strong possibility Aaron Donald would retire, Rodney said.

If this is it for Donald, he certainly had a Hall-of-Fame career. He has made eight pro-bowls, a seven-time first-team All-Pros. He’s also a member of the 2010 All-Decades team, three-time defensive player of the year, and a Super Bowl champion.

He's recorded six seasons of over 10 sacks as a defensive tackle and has 98 career sacks.

It would be crazy to have an off-season where we see potentially the greatest offensive player ever (Tom Brady) to retire as well as potentially the greatest defensive player (Donald).

Brady had a career year where he almost won MVP and Aaron Donald had another season worthy of winning the defensive player of the year award. At the same time, if Donald were to retire, there's no better way than going out on top.

