OBJ sent home from practice: What happened to Browns WR?

Although the NFL trade deadline for the 2021 NFL season passed yesterday afternoon, it doesn't mean that the Cleveland Browns/ Odell Beckham Jr. situation will quiet down any time soon.

Beckham was acquired by the Cleveland Browns in March 2019 from the New York Giants and hasn't been able to live up to the expectations that were set for him. In 2019, Beckham barely surpassed the 1,000 receiving yard mark and in 2020 suffered a torn ACL in Week 7.

Since making his season debut in 2021, Beckham has yet to score a touchdown and has just over 200 receiving yards.

While there were rumors that Odell Beckham Jr. was going to be traded, the Browns continued to say otherwise but, as of Wednesday afternoon, the situation had taken yet another turn.

What happened to Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr. is said to be unhappy with his production since returning in Week 3 of this season. Even with the absence of fellow top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Beckham has not impressed and has played sloppy football.

There have been rumors that he and quarterback Baker Mayfield don't necessarily see 'eye to eye' and that seemed to ring true on Tuesday afternoon. Beckham's father posted a video on Instagram from the Brown's Sunday loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Odell Beckham Sr. was proving that his son was open several times throughout the game at that Mayfield just didn't throw to him.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr is listed as a DNP for practice today due to a non-injury related personal matter (along with a previous shoulder injury). #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr is listed as a DNP for practice today due to a non-injury related personal matter (along with a previous shoulder injury).

Also on Tuesday afternoon, NBA champion and Cleveland superfan LeBron James took to Twitter to say that Odell Beckham Jr. still has a lot ahead of him and that the Browns should 'free' him.

But things have seemed to have gotten even worse. Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly asked not to attend the Browns' scheduled practice on Wednesday. He was considered an excused absence and it appears that his agent and the Browns front office have been in some type of discussion on the "next step".

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Kevin Stefanski says Odell’s agent and #Browns GM Andrew Berry are discussing next steps Kevin Stefanski says Odell’s agent and #Browns GM Andrew Berry are discussing next steps

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who had said earlier in the week that Beckham's lack of production was his fault, has reportedly told his team that the wide receiver is currently not a member of the team.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has told players that Odell Beckham Jr. is “essentially not on the team right now,” per @MikeSilver Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has told players that Odell Beckham Jr. is “essentially not on the team right now,” per @MikeSilver https://t.co/8dRqSp7k1d

Since a trade is no longer a possibility after the expiration of the NFL trade deadline, the Cleveland Browns would essentially have to release Odell Beckham Jr. if he were to leave the team.

