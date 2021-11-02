NFL trade deadline: Latest rumors on Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is having an NFL season unfitting for the three-time Pro Bowler. Beckham was one of the NFL's most ascending superstars with the New York Giants.

But since he began playing for the Cleveland Browns, Beckham's stock has sunk.

Beckham has struggled, especially this season with the disappointing Browns. Beckham has just 17 catches in six games for 232 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the last two games, Beckham has had three catches for 29 yards on seven targets.

Odell Beckham Jr. still has interest from teams across the NFL despite his struggles this season.

Here are the latest rumors about Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the 4 p.m. trade deadline on Tuesday.

The Latest trade deadline rumors on Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Ryan Gaydos of Fox Sports, the Browns haven't been actively shopping Beckham on the trade market. Although the Browns might not be initiating trade talks, that doesn't mean they won't listen to offers.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky suggested two teams who need help at wide receiver should be calling about Beckham. Those teams are the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

First Take @FirstTake



"If I were the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints I would call the Browns and see if they'll trade Odell Beckham." @danorlovsky7 calls the Cleveland Browns "the biggest disappointment in football" 😳

The Chiefs haven't gotten much production from their wide receiver core outside of Tyreek Hill. Josh Gordon hasn't seen the field much since being signed, and Travis Kelce is the only other viable option for Patrick Mahomes to throw to.

Meanwhile, the Saints have had even worse play from their wide receivers than the Chiefs. They've struggled to move the ball and score consistently without their stud wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Beckham would fit the Saints like a glove and be fully utilized by head coach Sean Payton.

Wherever Beckham plays after the trade deadline has passed, he will have to prove that he still belongs in the NFL.

Stock on Odell Beckham Jr. is at an all-time low.

Odell Beckham Jr. is having a rough season for multiple reasons. He's been battling injuries throughout the season, specifically a shoulder injury similar to the one Baker Mayfield suffered.

He has also struggled to develop chemistry with Mayfield. Mayfield has missed him on open throws or simply has not seen him be open.

In terms of catches deemed uncatchable, he's third amongst all wide receivers.

Jarad Evans @PFF_Jarad Highest % of uncatchable targets



1. Elijah Moore - 58%

2. Robby Anderson - 45%

3. Odell Beckham Jr. - 42%

4. Kenny Golladay - 40%

5. Allen Robinson - 38% Highest % of uncatchable targets 1. Elijah Moore - 58%2. Robby Anderson - 45%3. Odell Beckham Jr. - 42%4. Kenny Golladay - 40%5. Allen Robinson - 38%

Beckham has shown speed off the line of scrimmage, but that's about it. He turns 29 on Friday, so he's starting to get close to being on the wrong side of 30.

In the right situation with the right coach and quarterback, Beckham can still produce. He might not be the explosive and game-changing athlete he once was.

But Beckham isn't over the hill.

Cleveland hasn't worked out for him, but there's a chance the Browns will try and salvage their relationship for the second half of this season. Beckham will be a story wherever he plays after the deadline has passed, as fans will wonder if Beckham still has anything left in the tank.

Edited by LeRon Haire