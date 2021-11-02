5 NFL QBs who should be benched after Week 8

The 2021 NFL season is just about at its halfway point and a handful of teams could benefit from making a change at quarterback.

Whether your team is so far in the hole that your season is already lost or your current starter is hurting your playoff chances, it is never too late to rotate in a new face under center. In 2021, we even have a weird case of injured quarterbacks who are still actively playing and it might be wise to bench them and play someone who's healthy.

Even if there are changes made to a team's starting quarterback, that doesn't mean the change is permanent. Another change could be made in a few weeks or so. However, there are a few select NFL teams right now who can use help with their season or future seasons by benching their current starter and replacing him for a period of time.

#1 - Baker Mayfield - Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield played against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week with a torn labrum and fractured humerus bone in his non-throwing arm. The Cleveland Browns lost 15-10 and Baker Mayfield did not have the cleanest game.

The Browns are now fourth in the AFC North, but aren't out of the race yet. But they could soon be if they keep allowing Mayfield to play. The labrum will need surgery that will likely occur once the Browns are eliminated from the NFL playoffs. The fractured bone is healing, but still needs some time. Cleveland can still stay in the hunt for a playoff spot, but they need Baker Mayfield to be as healthy as he can be. Starting Case Keenum until Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens allows Mayfield to heal while the team faces some lesser NFL teams.

#2 - Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been using Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter after rookie Trey Lance suffered a knee injury. Lance is no longer on the injury report, but the team is still rolling with Jimmy G.

Garoppolo had two rushing touchdowns against the Chicago Bears but looked horrific against the Indianapolis Colts a week prior. Trey Lance is going to be the future of the 49ers, but you need him to be playing as a highly-drafted quarterback who needs live reps. Jimmy Garoppolo's time has passed in San Francisco and he should be moved to an NFL backup quarterback permanently.

#3 - Sam Darnold - Carolina Panthers

Without coming out and directly saying the Carolina Panthers don't want to rely on Sam Darnold to win games, head coach Matt Rhule did so with his game plan. The team found success on the ground this week, something Matt Rhule said he should have done last week in a loss. Basically, Rhule doesn't want the fate of the game to be in his quarterback's hands. That is totally fair with the way Sam Darnold has imploded.

PJ Walker is an interesting NFL backup who is worth taking a look at, with the quarterback position still a concern. Darnold is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol and now would be the right time to sit him down and play PJ Walker. The Panthers aren't going to make any splashes in the NFL playoffs this year.

#4 - Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Of the two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Jared Goff has trade value. The Detroit Lions are 0-8 and can easily start looking towards planning for the 2022 NFL season. Part of that process is to bench Jared Goff for a few weeks to play David Blough and see if it's more of a quarterback problem or a problem with the rest of the offense.

Honestly, it's going to be a bit of both, but you can sit Goff and maybe get something in return for him in the offseason. Goff might also just need a break to get his mindset right and coach his offense from the sideline. At this point, the Lions can do whatever they want and it won't hurt their 2021 NFL season.

#5 - Taylor Heinicke - Washington Football Team

Taylor Heinicke's magic from earlier in the season has faded and it's now time to get him out and put someone else in. Heinicke is a decent NFL prospect for the team to evaluate for the future, but he's not playing well and you have other options.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is still several weeks away from being able to practice again, but you have Kyle Allen who competed for the starting job last season. Washington have a nearly impossible route to the playoffs, and their defense is giving them little help. Teams who are in a massive hole this late into the NFL season can get away with changing things up and hoping for the best.

