Watch: Confusion leads to failed drive as Taylor Heinicke TD run gets overturned at Lambeau Field

During the Washington Football Team's Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Taylor Heinicke experienced the entire range of emotions at Lambeau field after thinking he had scored a touchdown by celebrating it with a Lambeau Leap.

However, the call was overturned and then the WFT failed to convert a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line.

With 5:55 left on the clock in the third quarter of Washington's game against the Green Bay Packers, Taylor Heinicke slid in for a routine touchdown. At least that is what he thought until he found out what happened next.

Taylor Heinicke's Lambeau Field dream turns sour

When Taylor Heinicke dove in for what he thought was a touchdown, he dove in headfirst instead of attempting to place the ball over the goalline. Before the ball crossed the plane of the endzone, his knee had touched the ground, making the play dead at that point.

He was so excited to score a touchdown at Lambeau Field that he went on to celebrate with a Lambeau Leap. Growing up, Heinicke visited Lambeau Field many times to see his idol Brett Favre, whose number he wears in honor of the Packers legend.

Once the play was overturned, the Washington offense rushed back onto the field for a fourth-and-goal situation from the one-yard line. They hurried to perform a quick snap before the defense settled but failed to do so.

Instead, Taylor Heinicke was unable to extend the ball across the plane of the endzone. The ball was dislodged and even though he recovered it, his forward progress was deemed stalled at that point.

The ruling was reviewed as well, but the call on the field stood. A drive that had begun deep in its own territory was stopped at the one-yard line.

In the process, the Packers also stopped a rut of their own. They had given up fifteen straight redzone visits that resulted in a touchdown. It was the worst run in the NFL since 1991 and the worst run to begin a season in the last forty years.

Such are the moments that make the NFL exciting. From a potential tide-turning touchdown to committing a turnover on downs, this proves the point that football is indeed a game of inches.

