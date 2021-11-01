5 bold predictions for NFL trade deadline 2021

The NFL trade deadline is just a few days away. There are a ton of trade rumors going around, as they usually are at this time of the season. There are potentially game-changing trades that could alter the course of this entire NFL season. Here are five of the biggest moves that could happen at the trade deadline.

Possible blockbusters at the NFL trade deadline

#1 - Cleveland Browns trade WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the Green Bay Packers

Odell Beckham Jr. is not a major part of the Browns' run-heavy offensive scheme under Kevin Stefanski. The Packers have been missing a true number two receiver and can finally land one at the trade deadline. It would bring their offense to another level and greatly increase their Super Bowl chances. It would also give them insurance if Davante Adams departs as a free agent this offseason.

#2 - Houston Texans trade QB Deshaun Watson to the Carolina Panthers

The Miami Dolphins have been the front runners to land Deshaun Watson at the trade deadline for a while now. Negotiations have not progressed in recent days while a new contender, the Carolina Panthers, has emerged. Their experiment with Sam Darnold has been uninspiring and they have already made some big trades this year. They can get it done before the trade deadline if they are aggressive.

Joe Person @josephperson League and team sources expect the Panthers to be involved in the Deshaun Watson trade talks. League and team sources expect the Panthers to be involved in the Deshaun Watson trade talks.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts trade RB Marlon Mack to the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has struggled more this season than any other in his young career so far. The absence of a consistent rushing game could have a negative effect on him. Marlon Mack is a capable lead running back for the short term and will provide a great complement in style when Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns from injury.

#4 - Miami Dolphins trade CB Xavien Howard to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers can use the trade deadline to improve on the one thing that is still a weakness: their pass defense. They have improved since acquiring Richard Sherman but are still in the bottom ten in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. The Buccaneers have been aggressive in adding players and could continue to do so at the trade deadline.

#5 - Pittsburgh Steelers trade EDGE Melvin Ingram to the Arizona Cardinals

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Steelers see Taco Charlton - a former first-round pick activated from Pittsburgh’s practice squad - as a potential viable third OLB for coming weeks, which would help facilitate a Melvin Ingram trade. Both sides are open to a trade at this point from what I’m hearing. Steelers see Taco Charlton - a former first-round pick activated from Pittsburgh’s practice squad - as a potential viable third OLB for coming weeks, which would help facilitate a Melvin Ingram trade. Both sides are open to a trade at this point from what I’m hearing.

Melvin Ingram recently requested a trade due to a decrease in playing time with the Steelers. Meanwhile, J.J. Watt suffered what is likely to be a season-ending injury for the Cardinals. The Steelers can grant Ingram his wish while the Cardinals replace their premium pass rusher at the trade deadline.

Edited by Piyush Bisht