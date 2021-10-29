Patrick Mahomes admits struggles against Titans, details how Chiefs can fight back this season

Patrick Mahomes is in strange territory. The Kansas Chiefs quarterback routinely makes things look easy on the field, and his NFL record reflects his success. Of course, talented teammates and innovative coaches around him create an environment he can thrive in.

After last Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Patrick Mahomes is 41-12 in wins and losses in his career. An incredible 4 of those losses have come this year alone.

Also atypical of Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ quarterback has thrown at least 1 interception in each of the last 6 games. He has 9 total INTs so far this season compared to 6 in all of last season. It could be a Super Bowl hangover that he and the team have not gotten over in their loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Or it could be that he’s tempted fate too much by appearing on the Madden Football cover twice.

Patrick Mahomes indicates how Chiefs can rebound this season

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes lamented that maybe a return to fundamentals on his part would help the Chiefs get out of their funk. He explained that he needs to take shorter shots in soft zones in the defense that opens up rather than always gunning for the home run play.

While Patrick Mahomes is the team's leader and is taking responsibility for their recent struggles, their defense has not been playing as well as a Super Bowl contender should. Overall, the defense ranks 27th in points allowed per game (29.0 ppg), and 28th in yards allowed per game (404.6 ypg).

Another factor might be the tough early schedule the Chiefs have played. All of Kansas City’s four losses were against the Baltimore Ravens, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Buffalo Bills, and the Tennessee Titans. All four teams have a combined record of 18-6 this season. The rest of the season schedule doesn’t exactly get any easier as the Chiefs face only two teams with a losing record in the next seven games.

When you’re Patrick Mahomes, former league MVP and Super Bowl MVP, your success means that every week is your opponent's Super Bowl. Every team the Chiefs have faced since 2019 has given them their best shot. Each game for Patrick Mahomes and company has a playoff atmosphere accompanying it.

For his part, Patrick Mahomes won’t play many bad games as he did last week, and the potential return of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire should help keep some pressure off Mahomes if the Chiefs can get the running game going. The Chiefs might have to make other changes to keep themselves in the playoff race.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

That being said, the early-season struggles may be exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs and Mahomes need to focus on to make their run toward the postseason.

Edited by Piyush Bisht