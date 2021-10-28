Many feel the Chiefs dynasty is over but did they ever have one to begin with?

The Chiefs are an absolute mess, and the NFL can be a fickle place when it comes to criticizing the output of certain teams. That's to say, if a high-level team finds themselves near the bottom of their respective divisions or conferences, talk of the team being a "bust" will follow.

That seems to be the consensus when talking about the current state of the Kansas City Chiefs. There has to be some sort of Twilight Zone situation happening as the Chiefs are nowhere near the powerhouse they were last season.

That's not to mention the fact that Patrick Mahomes can't stop throwing interceptions. Some say the Chief's dynasty is now over but did they have one?

How long has this Chiefs team been successful?

When compared to the dynasty of the 90s era 49ers, or the 90s era Cowboys, the Chiefs have a long way to go when being considered a "dynasty". Especially when looking at what Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been able to accomplish together these past 20 years.

Week 9: vs Packers (6-1)

Week 10: @ Raiders (5-2)

Week 11: vs Cowboys (5-1)

Week 14: vs Raiders (5-2)

Week 15: @ Chargers (4-2)

There is no denying that Andy Reid is a fantastic coach, but to say that the Chiefs under his rule have been a dynasty is a bit far fetched.

Since entering the league in 2017, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been to the playoffs every single year. In those four seasons, the Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl twice. In 2019, they beat the 49ers and won their first Super Bowl with Mahomes. Last year, the Chiefs and the next "Tom Brady," were soundly beaten by the current Tom Brady and his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Making it to the Super Bowl twice out of four years and only winning once is not what anyone would consider a dynasty. In comparison to the six rings that Brady and the Patriots were able to get in their reign.

The Chiefs are a great team, but it would appear that they can't seem to get out of their own way this season. With the emergence of teams like the Bengals, Raiders, and Ravens, it also doesn't look as though the Chiefs will be able to catch any of them in the race to the Super Bowl. A dynasty team would be a shoo-in for the playoffs, and the Chiefs are currently not even in that conversation.

Now the Chiefs are 3-4 and are looking down at what is to be a long season ahead. Their offensive line isn't what it should be and Mahomes is a turnover machine. Something is definitely sideways in the Chiefs camp.

To be considered a dynasty, the Chiefs will need a few more Super Bowl rings under their belt.

