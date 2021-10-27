The Pittsburgh Steelers know that quarterbacks and pass rushers are the two most valuable positions in the NFL. The Steelers have three linebackers who rush the quarterback on the edge of their 3-4 defense.

Melvin Ingram is the most experienced of the three linebackers. But he hasn't put up the statistics expected of a three-time pro-Bowler.

With the trade deadline next Tuesday, Ingram's name has been a hot one amid trade rumors. The Steelers have a good starting duo in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

On the surface, trading Ingram for draft compensation seems sensible. But that would be a mistake for three reasons.

3 reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn’t trade Melvin Ingram

# 1 - The Steelers depth is already shallow with Ingram on the roster

The Steelers rely a ton on Watt and Highsmith. Behind them on the depth chart is Ingram, but behind Ingram is nothing. The Steelers' pass rush is an integral part of their success, so why should they trade one of their three best pass rushers?

None of their coverage linebackers have a pass rush skillset to replace him.

Derrick @Steelers_DB I personally wouldn’t trade Melvin Ingram, if I’m Pittsburgh.Obviously, if Stephon Tuitt returns, that could change things a little. But I wouldn’t want any part of depleting the depth up front unless you get a really enticing offer that just blows you away. I personally wouldn’t trade Melvin Ingram, if I’m Pittsburgh.Obviously, if Stephon Tuitt returns, that could change things a little. But I wouldn’t want any part of depleting the depth up front unless you get a really enticing offer that just blows you away.

Cameron Heyward is having his best season in the NFL on the defensive line. But the pass rush has badly missed Stephon Tuitt, who's been on IR all season.

Steelers teams of old could trade Ingram and have the depth to adapt. This Steelers team doesn't have that same depth.

# 2 - The box score doesn't tell the story for Ingram

Ingram's one sack and ten tackles make it appear like Ingram is a complete non-factor. But Ingram has shown pass rush moves weekly that at least result in quarterback pressures.

He's still valuable in his role, which keeps Highsmith and Watt more fresh and productive.

Pro Football Focus finds value in Ingram's pass-rushing ability, grading it an 82.1. Ingram isn't starting, so of course, he's not going to have eye-popping statistics.

He's been a good run defender, which is an area Mike Tomlin values. The 32-year-old still has gas left in the tank, so why give him away?

# 3 - The Steelers are just now turning their season around

The Steelers' season began in disaster after falling to 1-3. But before their bye week, they won two critical games to reach 3-3. The offense is finding its way, which is the biggest thing holding the Steelers back.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Winning the AFC North is a mountain-sized task. The Steelers are still in contention for a wild-card berth, however. The defense is unquestionably the strongest unit for the Steelers.

In Ben Roethlisberger's final tour of duty, the Steelers should go all-in on trying to send him out in the best way possible.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Steelers trade Melvin Ingram? Yes No 0 votes so far