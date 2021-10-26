The Pittsburgh Steelers signed pass rusher Melvin Ingram this summer, just as training camp started as a way to bolster their defense.

While Ingram was expected to compliment the linebacker core consisting of T.J. Watt and Devin Bush, he hasn't had the type of production that he or the team expected.

Ingram started just one game and has just ten tackles and one sack through the first six weeks of the season. He was forced to split reps with T.J. Watt and second-year linebacker Alex Highsmith.

The Steelers have reportedly been taking phone calls regarding possible trades for Melvin Ingram. With just about $1 million remaining on his contract this season, the Steelers could get draft picks in return for Ingram, as long as the team is certain they have the depth if necessary.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should trade for Melvin Ingram

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are said to be high on a trade for Melvin Ingram. The Chiefs brought Ingram in for a workout days before he decided to sign with the Steelers.

The Chiefs have also been actively looking for a pass rusher and Ingram could be that guy. While Ingram or any pass rusher for that matter, wouldn't be the only addition the Chiefs' defense needs, it could definitely be a step in the right direction.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are without their top pass rusher Za'Darius Smith for possibly the remainder of the 2021 season and Preston Smith is hurt. The Packers signed veteran Whitney Mercilus after he was released by the Houston Texans last week.

Mercilus had a solid debut with the Packers on Sunday. Potentially adding another pass rusher to the Packers defense may up their odds of being a contender down the stretch.

#3 -Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are coming off two big wins against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. But their defense currently ranks 28th in the NFL in the number of sacks with 13.

The Titans defense has solid edge rushers but severely lacks a pass rusher, which would give Ingram the playing time that he is accustomed to.

Edited by LeRon Haire