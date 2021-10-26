NFL Rumors: Chiefs looking to bolster pass rush with Melvin Ingram 

The NFL trade deadline is just about a week away and it seems that the Kansas CIty Chiefs are looking to make some moves. With the Chiefs now 3-4 on the season and struggling on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, there are sure to be changes made within the next eight days.

Unlike in other professional sports, the NFL trade deadline doesn't usually cause a stir. There may be a few trades here and there approaching the deadline, but this season it seems it might go a different route. Several teams in the NFL that are going to feel pressured to make a move considering their current records.

Could the Chiefs trade for Steelers' pass rusher?

The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to add strength and depth to their defense this offseason. During training camp, the Steelers signed veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram to compliment the play of T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. Pittsburgh believes that a veteran defensive player would help younger linebackers.

Ingram hasn't had a lot of opportunities to get to the level of production he has become accustomed to in his career. He has made just one start and has ten tackles and one sack.

Teams around the NFL have called on the Pittsburgh Steelers about a possible trade for Ingram. The Steelers have apparently listened to offers. One of the teams who called the Steelers is reportedly the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have been looking for a pass rusher the last few weeks in particular. They were interested in Ingram this past summer and even brought him in for a workout. Ingram has just over a $1 million remaining in salary for this season, so it would be an affordable acquisition for the Steelers.

If the Steelers are serious about trading Melvin Ingram, which they would need to ensure that they have adequate depth before doing so, what would be the price in exchange for him?

With just about a million dollars left in salary, it's hard to identify what the Steelers would get in return. It's possible a team like the Chiefs could send draft picks. However, that is also a bit risky considering the Chiefs may need to use all of those picks next season to fix what is broken this season.

The Chiefs do have additional offensive linemen, like offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. He has been inactive since his return to the team this season. The Steelers desperately need additional help on the offensive line. If they are willing to part ways with a veteran pass rusher, it has to be in exchange for something extremely helpful for their game now.

