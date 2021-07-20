3 reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is formidable with Melvin Ingram 

The Pittsburgh Steelers just signed Melvin Ingram to a one-year deal. The free agent has been on the market since free agency opened back in March.

The Steelers already have a great defense after finishing 2020 with the third-ranked unit. The addition of Melvin Ingram could be exactly what this defense needs to close the final few spots in 2021. Here are three reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is more formidable with Melvin Ingram.

Why Melvin Ingram fits well in Steelers Town

#1 - 2019 stats

While Melvin Ingram had a rough 2020 season that saw him play only seven games and earn zero sacks, his 2019 season was solid. In 2019, Ingram played in 13 games. He earned 48 tackles and seven sacks, which averages out to about four tackles per game and more than one sack every two games. He also had an interception.

Melvin Ingram is only one full season removed from putting together a solid year. As he is still so close to that season, it is not unreasonable to think that he could bounce back in 2021.

#2 - Price

The Steelers are getting Ingram on a great deal. According to Steelers Now, Ingram is signing a one-year, $4 million deal.

In 2020, Ingram was making about $14 million. With a cheap one-year deal, the Steelers have little to lose if this does not work out. If he shows up in training camp looking like his 2020 self, the Steelers can cut him with little consequence.

#3 - TJ Watt

Remember, Ingram isn't joining just any defense and isnt expected to do it all on his own. The Steelers currently have one of the best linebackers in the game in TJ Watt. With TJ Watt on one side and Melvin Ingram on the other, the offensive line will use extra resources on Watt, opening the door for Melvin Ingram.

Last season, TJ Watt had 15 sacks and two forced fumbles. PFF graded Watt as a 91.6. Compared to Melvin Ingram's 2020 season, when he failed to earn a single sack, Watt's presence will take all of the pressure.

However, when offensive lines focus on Watt, a rebounding Melvin Ingram will surprise offensive lines this season, creating easier sack opportunities. This could create a potent one-two punch that could catch offensive lines offguard this season.

