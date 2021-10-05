NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson and two moves the Dolphins should make to save their season

The Miami Dolphins have gotten off to a terrible start. The 2021 season seems to be slipping away week by week, and they seem to be lost at every turn.

Usually, in these terrible offensive and defensive situations, the coordinators are the first ones to be relieved of their duties. Shaking things up with just four games played might not be the jump-start the Dolphins need, but there is something that must give.

The Dolphins are now tied for last place in the AFC East with a record of 1-3. They barely eked out a win against the New England Patriots in Week 1.

Here's a look at three trade moves the Dolphins can make to save their season.

Which Dolphins trade would make the most sense?

Trade for Deshaun Watson

Rumors have been swirling for the Miami Dolphins to land disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson since the 2020 season. These rumors gained ground when the Dolphins began to stack draft picks by letting Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick go for 1st-round draft picks.

No one seemingly had the capital to bring Watson in, except the Dolphins. The Houston Texans reportedly wanted three first-round picks and three players.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

• "Nothing firm has materialized"

• "There are members in the Dolphins brass who are interested in pulling the trigger" The latest on the Deshaun Watson trade rumors from NFL insider @JosinaAnderson .• Texans asking price = three 1st round picks + 3 additional assets• "Nothing firm has materialized"• "There are members in the Dolphins brass who are interested in pulling the trigger" The latest on the Deshaun Watson trade rumors from NFL insider @JosinaAnderson.• Texans asking price = three 1st round picks + 3 additional assets

• "Nothing firm has materialized"

• "There are members in the Dolphins brass who are interested in pulling the trigger" https://t.co/R1siIDp0aZ

Unfortunately, Watson is in a heap of trouble after being accused of sexual misconduct and coercive behavior by 22 different women.

Watson is still eligible to play this season despite his legal issues and the Dolphins would be wise to call on the Texans, who have recently softened their stance on compensation wanted for a Watson trade.

Watson is an elite quarterback who can help elevate the Dolphins to an immediate playoff contender.

Tua Tagovailoa is currently on IR due to a rib injury suffered in Week 3. Tua's durability has always been a concern and his rib injury after taking one shot has led to even further concern.

Jacoby Brissett is not the long-term answer, or any answer at that, as he has failed to get the Dolphins offense going, which includes receivers Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, and Jaylen Waddle.

Trade for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

The offensive line for the Dolphins has been an ongoing project for the past 10 seasons it seems. Apart from the 2016 line, the Dolphins have struggled to put together a strong unit that has been able to produce an effective run game and allow their quarterback to not take big shots.

Ryan Tannehill underwent massive punishment during his tenure with the Dolphins and has since revived himself as a top 10 quarterback in the league with the Tennessee Titans.

Source: Dolphins are planning to sign center Austin Reiter off the Saints practice squad. Miami starting center Michael Deiter is dealing with a foot and quad injury and was recently placed on IR. So Miami adds an experienced center who started 28 games the last two seasons.

Tua Tagovailoa went down in Week 3 to not one, but two, defenders breezing by the line without a care in the world.

It would be wise to call the Chiefs, who are stacked at the offensive line, and see if they would be willing to deal Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

The Dolphins let Laremy Tunsil go for two first-round picks, which would make anyone happy, but they have since never seen another talent like him on their line.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif would be a welcome piece in this ever-lasting puzzle of mediocrity that the Dolphins find their offensive line to be in.

Trade for Whitney Mercilus

The Dolphins are in desperate need of a run-stopping defensive end who can also help in rushing the quarterback. They are currently surrendering 135 yards per game and Whitney Mercilus could easily plug in to help stop the run while terrorizing the quarterback of the opposing team.

The Dolphins boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL with Byron Jones and Xavien Howard not allowing many fruitful plays to happen on their watch, however, when the rest of the defense is failing at every end, the secondary will have to pick up the slack and suffer in their natural job placements.

Deshaun Watson and Whitney Mercilus could be packed together with the Texans receiving 3 first-round picks along with a couple of players in a blockbuster trade. Crazier things have happened.

