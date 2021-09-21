NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Moves that should happen before the 2021 trade deadline

Injuries have been a point of issue in the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season. On top of starting players that have gone down since the preseason, some teams need to look at their roster and address areas where they are short-handed.

The NFL trade deadline is set for November 2nd, which acts as the halfway point for the regular season. Most teams, if vying for a trip to the NFL playoffs, will look to bolster their rosters in an attempt to do damage control before their season goes downward.

Here's a look at three NFL trades that should happen before the 2021 trade deadline.

NFL Trades that should happen before the deadline

#1 - Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Miami Dolphins

It's time for the Miami Dolphins to do something about the atrocious offensive line.

During their 35-0 humbling in NFL Week 2, pressure from the Buffalo Bills defensive front resulted in starting second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being sacked three times on the day.

The third sack was the worst after a defender came in untouched and delivered a vicious hit, taking Tua out of the game. Jacoby Brissett came in and was immediately affected by the nonexistent protection of the Dolphins offensive line.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy



Hoping Tua is okay 🙏

Tua Tagovailoa is hurt. Here is a video of the injury (via @BradleyGelber Hoping Tua is okay 🙏 Tua Tagovailoa is hurt. Here is a video of the injury (via @BradleyGelber)



Hoping Tua is okay 🙏

https://t.co/2BDPnQBfLQ

The Dolphins would be wise to find a way to bolster their offensive line immediately. Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 and served as a frontline worker. His return for the 2021 season resulted in a broken hand during the preseason.

Now that the Tardif has practically healed up and is playing second string to rookie Trey Smith, it might be time for Miami to use their wealth of picks next season to garner interest for Tardif.

#2 - Jimmy Garoppolo to the Washington Football Team

The San Francisco 49ers are currently 2-0, beating out the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. Garoppolo is playing good football right now, and after a 2020 injury-riddled campaign, his value is the highest it's been for a while.

Ryan Fitzpatrick recently went down with a hip injury, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. The Washington Football Team needs a long-term answer from their quarterback spot.

Taylor Heinicke has played well enough for the WFT to give him a real chance at keeping the starting job. The WFT beat out the New York Giants, and Heinicke threw for 336 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He boasted a 99.6 passer rating.

If Heinicke's play becomes a fluke-type situation, then the WFT could call up the 49ers and request a trade for Jimmy G. Trey Lance has proven himself enough in the NFL preseason, and the 49ers know that he is the future for the franchise.

#3 - Marlon Mack to the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have run into a bit of trouble at running back. Raheem Mostert went down in Week 1 and opted to receive season-ending knee surgery.

Rookie Elijah Mitchell became a bright spot for the 49ers. Unfortunately, Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, and Tre Sermon all went down consecutively in Sunday's win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trenton Cannon was recently signed but only worked on special teams before plugging into the offense. Mitchell returned to the game but is receiving further tests to determine if he is genuinely injured, worse than thought.

George Bremer @gmbremer Brady also notes the #Colts plan to get Marlon Mack involved in the running game. "It just didn't work out this week." Brady also notes the #Colts plan to get Marlon Mack involved in the running game. "It just didn't work out this week."

Marlon Mack is the third-string running back on a deep Indianapolis Colts team. If all three 49ers running backs miss significant time, the 49ers could call the Colts for Mack's services. Mack doesn't seem to be part of the offensive plan for the Colts, so he might be able to revive his NFL career in the Bay Area.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar