Is Taylor Heinicke the future of the Washington Football Team?

What if the long-term solution for the Washington Football Team's quarterback woes is already on the roster? Well, this is starting to look like the case.

Taylor Heinicke made only his third NFL start against the New York Giants on Thursday, leading the team to a close victory in a short week of preparation. Heinicke completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

He also led a game-winning drive that ended with Dustin Hopkins kicking the game-winning field goal.

Field Yates @FieldYates Not only did Dustin Hopkins give Washington the win with his field goal, he gave QB Taylor Heinicke a nice payday.



By playing in over 60% of the snaps and Washington getting a win, Heinicke earned a $125,000 incentive.



Heinicke is already 28, and has spent a good amount of his career in practice squads or as a third-string quarterback. However, he's had his chances to play for Washington since the playoff game last season because of the team's problems with the quarterback position.

While he hasn't been Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady, he's playing at a good enough level to, at least, make a case about leading the team in the long term. Would Heinicke be a viable long-term option for Washington?

Can Heinicke fix his accuracy problems to become a franchise quarterback?

LA Chargers vs Washington Football Team

When you're watching Heinicke, it's clear he has some limitations. For example, his footwork is highly inconsistent, which causes some overthrows when he's throwing to the field side.

He also can't throw without his feet set, a huge plus in the modern NFL. Just see how Zach Wilson skyrocketed draft boards because of his scrambling ability and how he can throw from different platforms.

But while there are some problems here and there, Heinicke does a lot of fabulous stuff as well. He's smart with where he's going to throw. He knows how to explore favorable matchups during plays. He has enough arm strength to make deep throws, and his ball placement is great when his footwork is set.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Taylor Heinicke could not have placed this ball any better. And what a grab by RIcky Seals-Jones. This game has been awesome.



https://t.co/ob1CdXP0jp

His best attribute is his intelligence, though. Backup quarterbacks, most of the time, have no idea how to protect the ball or how not to force anything during a given play.

But Heinicke does a fabulous job with this attribute, and that's what separates him from a regular backup. And the coaching staff in Washington has a lot of faith in him. Just have a look at how much they put in his plate regarding the command of the offense.

Washington should explore this possibility

The win against the Giants gives Washington some breathing room for the start of the season, and Heinicke's game-winning drive should only give him more confidence.

With Fitzpatrick out for six to eight weeks, Heinicke is going to have enough time to showcase his skills. While Washington should not give him the franchise reigns over such a small sample, he has shown that he's worth at least a look.

He could be a great underdog story for the future, but the biggest factor will be Heinicke himself. He has to impress big in the next games.

