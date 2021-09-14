Daniel Jones vs Taylor Heinicke: Which QB gives their team the edge on Thursday

The NFL heats up as it brings Taylor Heinicke face-to-face with Daniel Jones. There is no love lost between the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants because each team competes for the division crown that will get them to the playoffs.

Whether they win or not will majorly depend on whether Taylor Heinicke bests Daniel Jones or not? Coming into Week 2, who has the advantage in the QB situation in this NFC West rivalry? Read more to find out.

Daniel Jones v Taylor Heinicke

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Daniel Jones is a former first-round pick who was drafted with the express purpose of replacing Eli Manning when his time comes. Well, it's time for Daniel Jones and he needs to step up. There should not be any lingering doubts in his mind either about his capability now that he has been named team captain.

Giants captains, per Logan Ryan



Daniel Jones

Saquon Barkley

Nick Gates

Jabrill Peppers

Blake Martinez

Graham Gano



And for the first time in his 9 years in NFL, Logan was voted captain — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 6, 2021

Where Daniel Jones must significantly improve is by stopping the fumbles. He has 30 fumbles in 28 career games, which is just not good enough. His decision-making also has to improve. With one particular play that resulted in a fumble, Daniel Jones had enough time to slide on the run but chose instead not to do so.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

Taylor Heinicke is not a starter with the Washington Football Team. That honor belongs to Ryan Fitzpatrick, but Taylor Heinicke is making something of a name of being the emergency quarterback.

Timeline update: WFT QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is being placed on injured reserve today, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with the hip injury he suffered Sunday, per source.



Taylor Heinicke time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2021

He had a stellar start last year, even in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs. He had to come in as an emergency quarterback replacement again in the first game of the 2021 NFL season after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury. Coming in, he did a fine job completing 11 of 15 passes with a touchdown.

The final verdict

Everything on paper seems tilted towards Daniel Jones. He is a former first-round pick for the New York Giants, finally getting to lead his team. On the field, though, his performances have left much to be desired, especially in relation to fumbles and decision-making.

Taylor Heinicke, on the other hand, is not a superstar yet. What he has done instead is consistent application and error reduction to make sure he gives the best service to the team.

Also Read

Comparing both of them for this match, I believe that Taylor Heinicke will lead the Washington Football Team to a victory over Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

Edited by Samuel Green