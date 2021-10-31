Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing today vs Steelers in Week 8?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had his fair share of injuries the last few seasons. The most recent was a torn ACL in Week 7 that ended his 2020 NFL season and an opportunity to help the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.

Beckham didn’t return to the field until Week 3 of this season as he continued to rehab his knee. But a sprained AC joint in his shoulder has now hindered Odell Beckham’s play this season.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. be healthy enough to take the field this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

As of Sunday morning, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable but expected to play this afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, should be good to go today vs the #Steelers , source said, while DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin) is a game-time decision. #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, should be good to go today vs the #Steelers, source said, while DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin) is a game-time decision.

If Beckham does play this afternoon, it will be the first time in a year that he, quarterback Baker Mayfield and fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry are all on the field together. Beckham missed the first two weeks of the season as he continued rehabbing his knee and when he returned, Jarvis Landry injured his knee and missed four weeks.

But, when Jarvis Landry returned, Baker Mayfield's shoulder injury forced him to miss Week 7.

If Beckham plays, will he be effective against the Steelers?

Beckham was able to play in Week 7’s Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. His status was a game-time decision but he was able to take the field. His performance, however, especially in the first half, left a lot to be desired.

Beckham missed routes and played inconsistently against the Denver Broncos while attempting to receive passes from backup quarterback Case Keenum.

In that Week 7 matchup, Beckham had six targets but just two catches for 23 receiving yards. With ten days having passed since the Browns' last game, the team feels his shoulder is healthy enough to take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the five games since his return, Beckham has had 16 catches for 226 yards but has yet to score a touchdown as of yet.

Beckham and the Cleveland Browns offense will have their hands full against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. With Baker Mayfield cleared to play after missing Week 7 with the shoulder injury, he likely will want to get the ball out of his hands quickly, meaning his offense is going to need to find ways to get open fast.

