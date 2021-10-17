Are Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry playing tonight against the Cardinals?

The Cleveland Browns will need all hands on deck against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry included.

The Cardinals have been a combination of explosive offense and overachieving defense. Kyler Murray is an MVP candidate, and as a result, the Cardinals are the fourth highest-scoring team in the NFL.

The Browns will be without star running back Nick Chubb. However, Odell Beckham Jr. will be available to play and will look to shut down the trade rumors that have followed him this season. Landry, however, isn't ready to play yet as he's still nursing his way back from a knee injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. will play vs. the Cardinals but Landry will not.

On Friday, the Browns designated Landry to return from IR. This means he's eligible to be activated at any time within the next three weeks.

The Browns' next game is on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. Landry may return for that game, which would give the Browns all their wide receivers back and ready for action.

Odell Beckham Jr. has played in the last three games for the Browns. Beckham took the cautious approach of recovering from his torn ACL to make sure he was as healthy as possible upon his return.

The chemistry between Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield has been called into question since Beckham's return. Beckham has done his part in getting as open as any wide receiver in the NFL.

On routes of five or more yards, he's been open 72 percent of the time. He's been targeted just 19 times on those plays.

But Mayfield has struggled to see the field and read through his progressions. Leading into Week 6, people across the league have debated whether Odell Beckham Jr. should be traded.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd Odell Beckham Jr. was never a fit with Baker Mayfield: "There was data from the very beginning that it didn't work. Be adult enough and pivot off him." — @ColinCowherd Odell Beckham Jr. was never a fit with Baker Mayfield: "There was data from the very beginning that it didn't work. Be adult enough and pivot off him." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/Ecjs1GdnM8

Odell Beckham Jr. has a chance for a statement game.

This week will be Beckham's chance to shut down his critics and have his best game of the season. His best game of the year came in Week 3, where he had five catches for 77 yards.

Also Read

Beckham will be matched against Byron Murphy Jr., who has been one of the best cover cornerbacks in the NFL. Murphy has three interceptions this year, so Mayfield may be hesitant to throw his way.

The Cardinals give up the eighth fewest passing yards per game in the NFL. But without Chubb in the lineup, the Browns will have to throw the ball more. It's going to be a statement game for both teams and Beckham.

Edited by LeRon Haire