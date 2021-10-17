NFL Rumors: 3 NFC Teams that should consider trading for Odell Beckham Jr.

Since his return, Odell Beckham Jr. has been a shell of himself. For whatever reason, the wide receiver simply has not clicked with quarterback Baker Mayfield and could potentially be traded out of Cleveland before the deadline in November.

Should the Browns make the decision to trade Odell, which NFC teams could benefit from signing the once-star receiver? There is likely to be several teams interested should the Browns put Beckham Jr. on the trade block.

Where could Odell Beckham Jr. be traded?

#1 – Green Bay Packers

It's unlikely to happen, but the Green Bay Packers could be an avenue out of Cleveland for Odell Beckham Jr. With a decent receiving crop already headlined by Devante Adams, Beckham Jr. could be a good one-two tandem with Adams and give Rodgers another weapon to throw to, something he has been crying out for over the last decade.

The sticking point is likely to be what the Browns want in return, but given Odell Beckham's stats in three games this year (nine receptions for 124 yards), it is hardly foreseeable that his asking price will be too steep.

If Aaron Rodgers wants another shot at winning his second Lombardi Trophy, then adding Odell Beckham Jr. could be the missing piece in the Super Bowl jigsaw puzzle.

#2 – New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints are still waiting for star wideout Michael Thomas to return and, given the nature of their season already, the Saints could benefit from signing Odell Beckham Jr.

While Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris have done a serviceable job so far, the offense doesn’t have someone who can stretch the field like Beckham Jr. can. By adding the star receiver to its ranks, it will lighten the load on running back Alvin Kamara, while also giving Peyton more wiggle room when on offense, and making them less predictable. QB Jameis Winston could greatly benefit from having Odell Beckham Jr. lining up for the Saints.

#3 – Philadelphia Eagles

Adding Beckham Jr. to its receiving corps with Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins and DeVonta Smith could prove hugely beneficial to Jalen Hurts. While the Eagles quarterback has shown some signs of progression, having another receiver of Beckham’s caliber would give opposing defenses fits.

Having Smith and Odell Beckham Jr. out wide would give the Eagles some serious potency on offense. With the Eagles unlikely to challenge for the NFC East crown, Odell Beckham Jr. might revel in facing off against his former team, the New York Giants, twice a year. After trading away tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals for a fifth-round pick, it is unlikely that Beckham Jr. will move to Philly but it is an interesting proposition.

