Is Nick Chubb playing tonight against the Cardinals?

Through the first five games of the 2021 NFL season, only one running back has been better than Nick Chubb. Derrick Henry has 117 more yards than Chubb but has been less efficient as he has 52 more attempts. Chubb leads the league in rushing yards over the expected amount, according to Next Gen Stats.

Nick Chubb is responsible for keeping the Cleveland Browns' offense humming. Baker Mayfield has been a solid quarterback this year, but he's not entered elite status yet. But Chubb is reliable and capable of home-run plays.

However, Chubb is dealing with a calf injury ahead of Week 6 against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Will the Browns have the services of their elite running back?

Will Nick Chubb play in Week 6 against the Cardinals?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Browns have ruled out RB Nick Chubb, who hasn’t practiced because of a calf injury. The #Browns have ruled out RB Nick Chubb, who hasn’t practiced because of a calf injury.

NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport reported on Friday that the Browns ruled out Nick Chubb. Chubb didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week, which set off alarm bells. Chubb didn't practice on Friday, and the Browns decided to save their running back for down the road.

The Browns are one of the few teams in the NFL who can lose their superstar running back and be just as lethal. Kareem Hunt is one of the best backups in the NFL across all positions. While Chubb was first in rushing yards over the expected amount, Hunt was right behind him in fourth.

Chubb has the second-highest average yards per attempt in the league, and Hunt is sixth-highest. The dropoff won't be too steep, as the Browns have given both players reps this year. Nick Chubb's injury comes at a bad time, however. The Cardinals look like the best team in the NFL and are trying to stay unbeaten.

The Cardinals will give the Browns all they can handle

Despite Hunt's abilities, the Browns will miss Chubb. The Cardinals will be dealing with a surprising absence in head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Friday.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim, who pulled off the trade for TE Zach Ertz earlier in the day, tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t make the trip to Cleveland, per me and @TomPelissero . Coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive, as well, and won’t coach this week. #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim, who pulled off the trade for TE Zach Ertz earlier in the day, tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t make the trip to Cleveland, per me and @TomPelissero. Coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive, as well, and won’t coach this week.

Also Read

Despite Kingsbury's absence, the Cardinals' offense should still be explosive. Kyler Murray is playing at the MVP level this season. The Browns could have to keep up with the Cardinals in a shootout, which could require them to throw the ball more.

Even without Chubb, the Browns will likely try to establish the run. They lead the NFL in rushing attempts per game. The Cardinals will also be without Chandler Jones, which will make Hunt's life easier. This game will be a test for both teams to see just how good they are.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar