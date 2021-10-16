3 Ways the Browns can halt Cardinals' unbeaten run

The Arizona Cardinals will come into their game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 with a perfect 5-0 record. For the Cardinals, everything has fallen into place this season. Kyler Murray is playing well, the offense is seemingly unstoppable and the defense is holding its own.

The Browns, on the other hand, have had a bit of an up-and-down season thus far. They will come into the game with a 3-2 record. They lost their last game against the Chargers and will want to avoid losing two in a row.

To get back to winning ways and to inflict a first loss on their opponents, this is what the Browns will have to do:

Ways in which the Cleveland Browns can upstage the Arizona Cardinals

#1 - Tighten up the defense

The Cleveland Browns have won three games and lost two. In the games they have won, they allowed just 21, 6 and 7 points against the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

In their two losses, however, they conceded 33 points against the Kansas City Chiefs and 47 points against the Los Angeles Chargers. in both losses, they lost by less than a touchdown. To have any chance of beating the Arizona Cardinals, their defense needs to step up.

#2 - Baker Mayfield needs to be consistent

Baker Mayfield has had a weird couple of weeks. Against the Minnesota Vikings, he had a nightmare game, but the team pulled out a victory. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, he had a much better game, but the Cleveland Browns lost.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot ICYMI: Baker Mayfield was outdueled by #Chargers ' Justin Herbert in a classic shootout, but silenced a lot of critics despite the 47-42 loss by rebounding from his bad game cleveland.com/browns/2021/10… ICYMI: Baker Mayfield was outdueled by #Chargers' Justin Herbert in a classic shootout, but silenced a lot of critics despite the 47-42 loss by rebounding from his bad game cleveland.com/browns/2021/10…

To beat the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, Baker Mayfield must find his form and play the way he played against the Chargers. If he does not get the passing game going, there is no way the Browns can win.

#3 - Use the running game effectively

The Cleveland Browns suffered a considerable blow ahead of the game against the Cardinals as Nick Chubb was ruled out due to an injury.

Also Read

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns ruled out RB Nick Chubb for Sunday vs. Arizona. Browns ruled out RB Nick Chubb for Sunday vs. Arizona.

But they still have Kareem Hunt and he can do some real damage. To ensure he is not overloaded, he will have to be brought in at the right time to maximize his effectiveness. The Arizona Cardinals' run defense is ranked 28th in the league, and if they have an Achilles heel, this is it.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar