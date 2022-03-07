NFL Rumors: Chargers to be among those interested in Von Miller

Von Miller is a reigning Super Bowl contributor again, which means the soon-to-be free agent has a list of teams lined up to get him. According to Pro Football Network, the Los Angeles Chargers appear to be on the list of teams with the most interest. Other teams that exude interest are rumored to be the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, it makes sense for the Los Angeles Rams to want their pass rusher back after winning a Super Bowl with him. It also makes sense for the Denver Broncos to want the pass rusher back to make general manager George Paton look good. The Broncos traded him for multiple picks near the mid-season mark in 2021, and the player's return would make Paton look like a genius.

Will Von Miller choose the Los Angeles Chargers?

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

Meanwhile, the Chargers are the only other team Miller would likely be interested in. Miller was initially crestfallen in 2021 to learn he was going to Los Angeles. The idea of him going to another new city is likely to be too much to bear. Los Angeles and Denver are the only two cities he may consider. The Chargers, however, have another argument to win over Miller.

The pass rusher comes from the AFC West from a team that hasn't beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since before Patrick Mahomes threw his first NFL pass. The likelihood of beating Mahomes in a football game for the first time is on the pass rushers' bucket list. Since the Rams are in the NFC, their opportunities to play him will be few and far between.

However, the Chargers play the Chiefs twice per year. Quarterback Justin Herbert has beaten Mahomes before. As such, the pass rusher would have a realistic expectation of finally defeating his Goliath. If that matters a lot to him, the Chargers could be the team with which to do it.

With just a simple walk from the Rams' locker to the Chargers' locker room on the other side of SoFi Stadium, Miller will have joined a new team. In terms of moving, it doesn't get much easier than that. However, with Denver on the shortlist of teams with the potential to land Aaron Rodgers, a return home could be equally possible.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson It's not lost on Von Miller that this will be the first time in his illustrious career that he's about to be in a position to determine his own professional future. That could include a return to the Rams, maybe the Broncos, or a brand new start somewhere else, per league source. It's not lost on Von Miller that this will be the first time in his illustrious career that he's about to be in a position to determine his own professional future. That could include a return to the Rams, maybe the Broncos, or a brand new start somewhere else, per league source.

Until the Rodgers situation is resolved, the pass rusher could wait past the initial week in free agency. Once the quarterback has a home, Miller could pick his team quickly. That is unless a massive dump of cash is offered. However, with the pass rusher turning 33 years old this month, his value is dropping by the day. Of course, his 9.5 sacks in 2021 still offer plenty of value.

Where will the pass rusher end up?

Edited by Piyush Bisht