Aaron Rodgers & Allen Robinson: New Dynamic Duo in Denver?

The Denver Broncos are a team that have a lot of pieces but need just a couple more to finish the puzzle. The biggest positional need for the Broncos is the quarterback position. They seem to be one solid quarterback away from being a good team. The wide receiver position isn't a terrible group for Denver. However, with the addition of a proven veteran receiver, they would greatly improve.

Allen Robinson:

Allen Robinson has been a receiver for the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars over the course of his eight-year career. After spending four years in each city, he could be looking to sign with his third team in the offseason.

Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots are all considered strong suitors for the veteran. However, one underrated landing spot for Robinson is the Mile High City.

That's right. Allen Robinson would be a great pairing with Broncos receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. The Broncos also have a great tight end in Noah Fant. To make things even better, Jeudy, Sutton, and Fant are all 26 years of age or younger. This could be a long-term receiving core in Denver over the next few years.

The Broncos' offense would greatly improve based off this signing alone. This would give them three very capable receivers in their receiving core. Denver Broncos newly drafted running back Javonte Williams had quite the showing in his first season. This would be a bright future for whoever may be taking snaps behind the offensive line. This brings us to the second part of my "dynamic duo."

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers would be the true attraction for a receiver like Allen Robinson. Second only to the Packers, the Broncos have +150 odds to land the NFL legend next season, according to oddscheckers. Adding a quarterback of Rodgers' caliber would make the Denver Broncos instant contenders.

The Broncos already have a solid defense, with plenty of room to improve in the draft. Rodgers would elevate the Denver's offense to new heights, especially with the addition of a veteran receiver in Allen Robinson. The narrative that "Aaron Rodgers chokes in the playoffs" was proved yet again in last year's postseason. Perhaps with a new team, Rodgers will be able to prove that narrative wrong and lead the Broncos to a playoff run.

A lot of the recent news in relation to Rodgers' status has been about his asking price. Reports surfaced that Rodgers may ask for up to $50 million a year, which has caused some backlash.

This could very well be untrue, and we could see Rodgers accepting a smaller contract soon enough. The Broncos will likely need him to accept a significantly smaller contract if they wish to land a top receiver and quarterback.

Putting the League on Notice

The new "dynamic duo" between Aaron Rodgers and Allen Robinson would certainly put the league on notice. For many fans, it would be a relief to see another team in playoff contention. However, for those who are fans of an AFC West team, they should be filled with fear. This will be a very interesting offseason as there will be a ton of movement across the league. No matter what team you're a fan of, keep an eye on the Broncos' situation. This could be a surprising team for the 2022-23 NFL season.

