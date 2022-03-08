“You’re coming across like a drama queen” - Stephen A. Smith calls out Aaron Rodgers for being torn on where he wants to play 

Aaron Rodgers' decision on his playing future could happen by the end of Tuesday's franchise tag deadline. The reigning MVP has the Green Bay Packers and the entire NFL landscape in the palm of his hand as he decides.

The length of time Aaron Rodgers has taken on his decision has upset many, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Smith is a massive Rodgers fan, but he has grown frustrated by the quarterback continuously dragging out his decision.

Smith gave a long-winded speech on Monday's episode of First Take. He began by predicting the longtime Packers great will return to the team. He said,

“I expect him to stay in Green Bay. For one of the rare times, I wouldn't blame Green Bay if they were a little disgusted with him, whether it was the fan base or whether it was the organization, and here's why. An indication like this, a situation like this rather with the Green Bay Packers where, you know, they're willing to, you know, make a long-term contract offer. They're willing to compete for his services. Well, I think that's a bit extreme."

After that statement, Smith went off on Aaron Rodgers for not knowing where he wanted to play. Smith called out Rodgers for not amending personal relationships during 2021.

With how much time has passed since this saga began, Smith is baffled by Rodgers' inability to decide. He said,

"You’ve been in Green Bay long enough to know whether you do or do not want to be there. And I think that it was one of those situations where you need to be pursued at this stage and point in your career is utterly ridiculous. If there are things that you have to fix with your relationship with the Green Bay Packers, that was supposed to be last season. And either you know, you want to go through the season like he did. You either want to stay or you want to go. But for them to have to find themselves in a situation where it ain't even about the money per se, where we're trying to control and compete with you where you've been there for almost two decades now. You either want to be there or you don’t. If you need more money that's fine. If you want a longer-term commitment, that's fine. If you want more say, that's fine. Okay, but it shouldn't be any trepidation as to whether or not you want to be there. "

Smith concluded his tangent by calling Rodgers a "drama queen." Given how Aaron Rodgers was eliminated in the playoffs this season, Smith views this ongoing narrative as damaging to his reputation. Smith concluded by saying,

"You should know by now because you’re coming across like a drama queen, or drama king, whatever is appropriate. That's how you're coming across right now, which I don't think is the greatest look. Particularly when you consider he couldn't put up 14 points to win a divisional playoff game on his own field, in inclement weather against a team when you had rest and they didn’t have the rest.”

Aaron Rodgers' decision is bound to Packers' decision on Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers will only return to the Packers if he feels he has a chance to contend for the Super Bowl. Money speaks volumes, but Rodgers is 38 and only has so many years left in his current Super Bowl window.

Rodgers is likely waiting to see what the team does with his favorite teammate, Davante Adams. The odds of Rodgers returning to the Packers without Adams are slim, as Adams has been the NFL's best wide receiver over the last few years.

Interested trade partners like the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping he makes his decision soon. Rodgers is the biggest domino to fall in the offseason that will have ripple effects throughout the rest of the league.

