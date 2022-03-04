NFL Rumors: Derek Carr willing to take pay cut for Raiders to sign Davante Adams 

ill the Green Bay Packers retain Davante Adams, or will he go elsewhere in free agency? If Adams isn't retained by the Packers on a mega-deal or a tag, he will have a hot market as he is, if not one of the best wide receivers in the league.

According to @HondoCarpenter on Fantasy Dirt, Derek Carr would take a pay cut for the Raiders to sign Adams. Las Vegas currently has about $18 million in cap space and would need to create more cap space in order to compete with signing Adams.

Carpenter said:

"I think the Raiders have a real shot to get Davante Adams if things don't work out with Green Bay. Derek Carr would take less money to bring him in,"

Adams has earned first-team All-Pro honors in the last two seasons in the league. In the last two seasons alone, Adams has recorded 238 receptions, 2,927 yards, and 29 touchdowns.

Interestingly enough, the two were college teammates at Fresno State. They had a great connection as Adams put up monster numbers. In his two years in college, Adams totaled 3,031 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns. In 2013, he led the NCAA in receiving touchdowns and Carr led the country in passing yards, passing touchdowns and pass completions.

In an interview last summer with ADC30, Adams said it would be a dream to play with Carr again:

“Obviously, I love Derek to death. We’ve got a great friendship and we still communicate really, really consistently. He’s one of my best friends. Obviously it would be a dream to be able to play with him. But I’m a Packer now. Until that point when we make that decision, I guess we just gotta, we’ll see what happens,”

Packers will most likely tag Davante Adams if they can't reach a deal

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

If Green Bay can't come to terms with Adams on a long-term deal, the expectation is that they will franchise tag him. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is hopeful that the team can keep Adams and Aaron Rodgers. He said that tagging Adams would be the team's "last resort." Adams has played the last eight years of his entire career in Green Bay, but if Rodgers retires or demands a trade and isn't there next season, then it'll be hard to see Adams staying.

