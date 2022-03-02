"You're not gonna win Super Bowls" - Colin Cowherd implies Packers shouldn't give in to Aaron Rodgers' wage demands

Yesterday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports analyst and show host Cowherd discussed Aaron Rodgers wanting to be the highest-paid player in the league. Cowherd didn't support the idea and expressed his reasoning.

"You're not gonna win Super Bowls," said Cowherd, implying that the Packers won't win another Super Bowl by making Rodgers the highest-paid player.

Cowherd also had this to say on the matter:

"Aaron wants to be the highest paid player in the league. Of course, Aaron said couple days ago that's categorically false. But he also told us he was vaccinated. He's also said he doesn't have anything to do with the fact that three reporters at virtually the same time, the day of the draft, bury the Packers."

Colin Cowherd feels that the All-Pro quarterback's words cannot be trusted.

"Yeah, yeah. Aaron's moved into a new trend, a new habit, he just make stuff up. Now, it's maybe it's to protect himself protect his brand, but I no longer trust what Aaron says," said Cowherd.

There were reports a few days ago that the Green Bay Packers were ready to make Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the league on a short-term deal.

After those reports emerged, Rodgers said that they were "categorically false." Cowherd responded to that by saying that Rodgers has a new trend of making things up.

"I've got legitimate reporters, the vaccine stuff, he made up the draft story, the bomb that went off the day of the draft for the Packers to disrupt the Packers. That was Aaron planting it, you don't have three reporters simultaneously coming out with a story. And now Aaron does want to be the highest paid guy in the league."

Cowherd continued to speak on what he believes to be untruths spoken by the franchise quarterback.

"That's fine. Own it. I don't care, your money, it's your career, do what you want to do with it. I don't care. But he's gotten into a very, I would say calculated, and often not truthful area of his career, he's making crap up a lot."

Does Aaron Rodgers deserve to be the highest paid player in the league?

Despite being 38 years old, Aaron Rodgers, similar to Tom Brady and fine wine, has gotten better with age. He is the reigning NFL MVP for the second consecutive year and is second all-time with four total NFL MVP awards (Peyton Manning is first with five).

Tom Brady had arguably his best season this year at the tender age of 44 and led set a career high in passing yards (5,316) and second career best in touchdowns (43).

It's not a reach to say that Rodgers, with the proper talent around him, can't do the same.

He is the all-time leader in touchdown to interception ratio and if the team can find a way to re-sign him and receiver Davante Adams, then it certainly would not be a surprise to see him rewarded with a contract to make him the highest paid in the league.

