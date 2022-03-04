×
"He is taking money out of his teammates' pocket" - NFL reporter condemns Aaron Rodgers for being greedy

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
Modified Mar 04, 2022 01:57 AM IST
News

Aaron Rodgers could be heading back to Green Bay, but it could come with a hefty price tag. The Packers are reportedly seeking a short-term deal that would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the league.

Report: The #Packers are negotiating a "short-term deal" with Aaron Rodgers that would make him the league’s highest paid player, per @RapSheet

This news does not come without some criticism. Mike Tannenbaum on ESPN's Get Up! thinks that Rodgers shouldn't be the highest paid player in the league. He also believes that the quarterback is taking money out of his teammates' pockets.

"Yeah, I agree with that. I agree that greeting from this standpoint, when you think about Tom Clements, the quarterback coach, sure that may help a little bit, but RC nailed that he is holding all the cards. Those cards are making him selfish. He is taking money out of his teammates pocket potentially, in Billy Turner, Preston Smith, Randall Cobb. And here's what I mean by that. If he decides not to come back, they're probably going to release all those players. By doing so, they really get to the market on March 2 or March 3 than March 16. Three, because there's more money in the market today than there will be all season long.
So to your point, what does he possibly need to know on the fourth or fifth that he didn't know last October, November, December? So by him waiting and to use RCS term of holding all the cards, he could be hurting his teammates. And what's disappointing is he's trying to come across as being above the fray and elegant. Well, if you're going to be that way, help your teammates out, help your organization out, let them know what your plans are," said Tannenbaum.

Aaron Rodgers says reports of him wanting him to be the highest-paid player are categorically false

Wild Card Round - Green Bay Packers v Washington Redskins
Last week, there were reports from ESPN that surfaced stating that Rodgers wanted to be the highest-paid player in the league.

The Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants to be the highest-paid QB around $45M anually, via @espn #GoPackGo #NFL

Rodgers responded to this, and it was revealed by Pat McAfee that Rodgers said the report is categorically false.

Update: @PatMcAfeeShow reveals he spoke to Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers on him reportedly "wanting $50M+/year" & he said that was "categorically false"Figured the reports wasn’t true — Rodgers knows Packers’ cap isn’t set up for a deal like that with wanting certain players back.
For the Packers' sake, let's hope this is true. Tannenbaum makes good points about the quarterback taking money out of his teammates' pockets. If Rodgers wants to the the highest-paid player in the league, the team will have to re-structure contracts as they are currently under the cap. The team has already restructured the contracts of Kenny Clark, Aaron Jones and David Bahtiari and will be looking to re-structure more contracts. Yes, Rodgers may have earned the money with his accolades and accomplishments, but he doesn't even know if he wants to continue playing football.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
