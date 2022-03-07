"Better players are elsewhere" - Colin Cowherd believes Packers' talent level is influencing Aaron Rodgers' decision 

Fox Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Cowherd expressed his views in a video posted via his media platform, The Volume.

Cowherd's thoughts are based on a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport that stated that the Packers quarterback is torn between staying in Green Bay and leaving.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there's lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants. With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there's lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants.

Cowherd states it’s a matter of relationships in Green Bay versus talent elsewhere:

"What does that tell you? It tells you Aaron Rodgers knows his relationships are in Green Bay, and he believes they're excellent. That's why he wants to stay there. But he knows the talent’s better in Denver or Pittsburgh. He wouldn't be torn if Green Bay had Denver's talent. Because then you get the talent, the bad division, and the relationships. I mean, Mahomes twice a year, Derek Carr twice a year, Justin Herbert twice a year. You'd stay in Green Bay if you thought they had elite Super Bowl-level talent. The kind that Stafford went to. The kind that Brady went to. Aaron’s torn for one reason. You know it, I know it. Better players are elsewhere.”

Rodgers has spent his entire 17-year NFL career with the Packers since the team drafted him in the first round (24th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft.

He spent the first three seasons as a backup to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre before taking on the full-time starting role in the 2008 season.

Since then, the four-time All-Pro has led Green Bay to the playoffs 11 times since the 2008 season, winning Super Bowl 45 over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 season.

He was also the MVP of the game, going 24 of 39 for 304 yards passing and three touchdowns. Since the 2010 season, Rodgers and Green Bay have not made it back to the Super Bowl.

Will Aaron Rodgers stay or go?

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints

The 38-year-old quarterback will make one of the bigger decisions this offseason to stay for an 18th season or seek a trade elsewhere to teams like the Denver Broncos or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dale Lolley @dlolley_pgh So, reports out of Denver are that the Broncos are ready to offer the 9th pick this year, their second-round pick this year and next year’s first for Aaron Rodgers. To beat that, the Steelers would have to offer more. Anyone really believe that’s happening? Or prudent? So, reports out of Denver are that the Broncos are ready to offer the 9th pick this year, their second-round pick this year and next year’s first for Aaron Rodgers. To beat that, the Steelers would have to offer more. Anyone really believe that’s happening? Or prudent?

Another possible option is that he’ll retire, but it leans as though he wants to play another season.

What will the four-time NFL MVP do? All eyes will be on him as takes he decides his path for the 2022 season.

