"Aaron Rodgers would be a fool to come to Pittsburgh" - NFL reporter doesn't see Packers QB joining Steelers

One NFL reporter doesn’t envision Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Ron Cook, an NFL reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, stated that the team would be both foolish and crazy to make a move for the Packers quarterback:

"One, the Steelers would be crazy to go after Rodgers. And two, Rodgers would be a fool to come to the Steelers. A trade makes no sense for either side.”

Cook continued, saying that Pittsburgh has more pressing needs elsewhere on the roster, such as the team’s run defense and receiving corps:

“The Steelers have far too many glaring needs beyond quarterback to invest heavily in Rodgers. A near-the-end Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t at his best last season, but he was far down the list of Steelers’ shortcomings. Start with the offensive line and the lack of a running game. The receivers fell off late in the season. The run defense was the worst in the NFL. Devin Bush and Joe Schobert were major disappointments.”

Cook also noted that the team’s priority should be an offensive lineman, a wide receiver should JuJu Smith Schuster leave, and on the defensive side of the ball:

“The Steelers’ priority list, other than quarterback, should include an offensive lineman, a receiver if JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves as expected, a defensive lineman especially if Stephen Tuitt doesn’t come back, an inside linebacker and secondary help if Joe Haden, Ahkello Witherspoon and Terrell Edmunds all move on as free agents.”

Can Pittsburgh afford Aaron Rodgers?

Another point that Cook asserts is that the Steelers cannot afford his salary as there are reports that the quarterback wants $50 million a season.

Cook mentioned that Pittsburgh isn’t in a position to give up its draft capital to acquire the four-time All-Pro:

“Beyond that, the Steelers can’t afford Rodgers’ salary. Speculation has him wanting to be the NFL’s highest-paid player at $50 million a season. Good luck to any team fitting that under its salary cap. The Steelers also can’t afford to give up the draft capital it would take to get Rodgers. It’s not just those glaring needs. He is 38. He has won the past two NFL MVP awards and has four in all, but his high quality of play can’t last forever. He’s not Tom Brady, right?”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk If Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year, he's not being selfish. He's being smart. He's earned it; he should get it. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdj8 If Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year, he's not being selfish. He's being smart. He's earned it; he should get it. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdj8

According to Spotrac, Pittsburgh has $24,663,950 in cap space. The team may look to either free agency or the 2022 NFL Draft to find a successor to long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after spending his entire 18-year career with Pittsburgh.

As the offseason gets into motion, we’ll see what happens with the four-time NFL MVP and the Steelers.

