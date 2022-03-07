WATCH: Aaron Rodgers officiates wedding of Packers teammate 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen officiating a wedding at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel near Santa Barbara. But it just wasn’t any wedding; it was the wedding of his teammate, left tackle David Bakhtiari.

According to TMZ, Rodgers was greatly entrenched in the ceremony, drinking and blending in with the wedding guests.

With the four-time NFL MVP set to tell Green Bay whether he wants to stay or go in the very near future, per NFL reporter Michael Silver, Packers coach Matt LaFleur supposedly attended the wedding service. Whether the quarterback and head coach ran into one another is unknown.

The 10-time Pro Bowl signal-caller and three-time Pro Bowl tackle have been teammates since Bakhtiari was drafted by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The two-time All-Pro left tackle has started a total of 119 games in his time with the Packers.

In the 2021 season, Bakhtiari was trying to work his way back from a torn ACL. He only appeared in one game, playing 27 snaps prior to sitting out Green Bay's divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-year-old had to undergo another operation back in November 2021 to deal with cartilage damage, and though it's somewhat alarming that he was never able to return to 100 percent form in the 2021 NFL season, Bakhtiari doesn't seem to have any issues with his situation entering 2022. However, the question is, will he be protecting Rodgers' backside this upcoming season?

Will Aaron Rodgers Be in Green Bay in 2022?

The 38-year-old quarterback has played his entire 17-year NFL career with the Packers, but there are rumors that he has lined up the Denver Broncos as his preferred destination.

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers are in the mix, as well with deals in place for the quarterback. He could ultimately stay with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, where he has been the team’s starter under center since the 2008 season.

He is the team’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (449) and second to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre in career passing yards with the Packers (55,360). Rodgers is also second to Favre in games played with the franchise (213).

The question is, will the marriage between the quarterback and Green Bay enter its 18th year, or will there be a divorce come this offseason? We’ll have that answer when the quarterback is ready to give it.

