"Wouldn't be surprised" - Former NFL player reveals where he believes where Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs might end up in packed AFC West

The AFC West has been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs over the last few years. Kansas City have won the division the last six years and have taken over ever since Patrick Mahomes entered the league.

Last year, the Raiders made the playoffs as a wildcard team, knocking the Chargers out of contention in a Week 18 eliminator. The Denver Broncos finished last season 7-10, but strengthened by adding Russell Wilson this off-season.

Former Patriots linebacker and current analyst Rob Ninkovich appeared on Get Up and talked about the competitive AFC west. Ninkovich wouldn't be surprised if any team in the division won it this year, but he is still picking the Chiefs to repeat as division champions. Ninkovich said:

"I'm not betting against the Chiefs. You got Patrick Mahomes and you've got Andy Reid and they have a track record. Their offense is always explosive. I really think I'm gonna go with the Chiefs this year."

He went on:

"This division is tough. It wouldn't surprise me if the last place team won the division and the first place team last year ended last in this division. This division is so jam packed with talent. It's gonna be a great one to watch this season."

A stacked AFC West for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

In the off-season, the AFC West got much scarier for Kansas City as their competition improved significantly.

Will Brinson @WillBrinson AFC West signings/additions so far:



Russell Wilson

Davante Adams

Mike Williams

Orlando Brown



Chandler Jones

Khalil Mack

JC Jackson

Randy Gregory

DJ Jones

Justin Reid



An absolute divisional arms race. AFC West signings/additions so far:Russell WilsonDavante Adams Mike WilliamsOrlando BrownChandler JonesKhalil MackJC JacksonRandy GregoryDJ JonesJustin ReidAn absolute divisional arms race.

The Denver Broncos acquired former Super-Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and signed defensive end Randy Gregory.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed JC Jackson in free agency, re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams, and acquired All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack. The Las Vegas Raiders acquired star receiver Davante Adams while also signing Chandler Jones.

When the NFL dropped its official schedule last week, it showed that the AFC West is the most entertaining division in football. The West will have a team in 19 prime-time games this season. Only the NFC East in 2015 had more prime-time appearances for a division in a single season with 20.

NFL Research @NFLResearch AFC West Schedule:



- 19 appearances in primetime

- DEN: Easiest first 8 games in NFL (.412 opp win pct)

- KC: First 8 games vs >.500 teams from 2021

- LAC: 8 straight games (Wks 10-17) vs >.500 teams from 2021

- LV: 5 straight games vs 2021 playoff teams to finish the season AFC West Schedule:- 19 appearances in primetime- DEN: Easiest first 8 games in NFL (.412 opp win pct)- KC: First 8 games vs >.500 teams from 2021 - LAC: 8 straight games (Wks 10-17) vs >.500 teams from 2021 - LV: 5 straight games vs 2021 playoff teams to finish the season https://t.co/HZoPbS2FXd

It's safe to say football fans will be blessed to watch many close battles between the AFC West this season. Can Kansas City retain the division title? This is the least they are aiming for as the Super Bowl contenders will be looking to go all the way.

LIVE POLL Q. Are the Chiefs the best team in the AFC West? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell