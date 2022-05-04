“There’s an apologist factor for him” - NFL analysts claims Patrick Mahomes is responsible for Chiefs' shortcomings

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Many thought the Chiefs would repeat this success and win multiple Super Bowls in the immediate future.

The very next season, they made it to the Super Bowl but got blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9. This past season, they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in 27-24 in the AFC Championship game.

Kyle Brandt talked about the loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship and pointed out Mahomes and his struggles in that game. Brandt said:

“Look at the way the season ended and normally when Mahomes’ season ends, there's an apologist factor for him. He loses in the Super Bowl against Tampa. ‘He had no hope, he was heroic in that game.’ When he was much younger and you lose to the Patriots in overtime, ‘he should have won the toss.’ In that loss to the Bengals, he came up short.

He continued, elaborating on his point:

Personally physically, maybe even psychologically, he couldn't make a play at the end. Sitting there with a trip to the Super Bowl in front of him? He blew it. He held onto the ball. He fumbled it. Mahomes did not have a good game.”

The quarterback played poorly in the second-half of the game, while throwing a key interception in overtime.

THE BENGALS PICK OFF PATRICK MAHOMES IN OT

THE BENGALS PICK OFF PATRICK MAHOMES IN OT https://t.co/CNZsvijxyy

Mahomes also cost the Chiefs potentially three points before the first half ended. The Chiefs were on the one-yard line with five seconds left in the half and could have extended their lead had they kicked a field goal. Mahomes told head coach Andy Reid to let him try one more time saying, "One more. I got it.".

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



And that cost the



@PatrickMahomes told Andy Reid to trust him on the final play before the half: "One More. I got it."And that cost the #Chiefs dearly. .@PatrickMahomes told Andy Reid to trust him on the final play before the half: "One More. I got it."And that cost the #Chiefs dearly.https://t.co/sZpIUA8TlI

With five seconds left, and at the one-yard line, the Chiefs threw a screen-pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was tackled in-bounds, causing the clock to hit 0:00 and the Bengals to escape to half-time with no extra points added.

This could have ended up costing the Chiefs the game and you might look at it that way. If the Chiefs had elected to kick an 18-yard field goal from the one-yard line, they would have gone 24-10 up at halftime instead of 21-10.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are without Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu this season

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

While Mahomes is undoubtedly the leader of the Chiefs and will start this season, Kansas City will be without two of their best players from last year.

Kansas City lost two starters, one on each side of the ball. They traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and lost safety Tyrann Mathieu to the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

Given how close they came in the AFC championship game, Kansas City are still a real threat and a contender for the Super Bowl. There is a real sense of optimism and high expectations regarding the Chiefs and going forward it's hard to look past them.

