WATCH: Patrick Mahomes' decision proved to be costly as Chiefs fail to reach Super Bowl

During last weekend's AFC Championship game, the Chiefs led the Bengals 21-10 with five seconds left in the half with a chance to extend their lead, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes pleaded for another play.

The Chiefs were on the one-yard line with five seconds left in the half and could have extended their lead had they kicked a field goal. Mahomes told head coach Andy Reid to let him try one more time and that he's got it.

Reid trusted the former Super Bowl and MVP-winning quarterback, and the Chiefs decided to try another play for six points. With five seconds left, and at the one-yard line, the Chiefs threw a screen-pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was tackled in-bounds, causing the clock to hit 0:00 and the Chiefs to escape with zero points before the half ended.

This could have ended up costing the Chiefs the game and you can certainly look at it that way. If the Chiefs had elected to kick a 18-yard field goal from the one-yard line, they would have gone 24-10 up at halftime instead of 21-10. I know that doesn't make the biggest difference, but in the playoffs, it does.

After that stop, the Bengals not only took three points from Kansas City, but they got all the momentum that they desperately needed heading into the second-half.

The Bengals scored the half's first 10 points in the thrid quarter and tied the game. Cincinnati took the lead in the fourth quarter after Evan McPherson hit a 31-yard field-goal with 6:04 left in the game. The Chiefs would go on to tie the game with a 44-yard field goal from Harrison Butker as time expired, forcing the game into overtime.

McPherson's game-winning field-goal sends Mahomes home

As the game headed into overtime, things looked promising for the Chiefs. The Chiefs won the coin-toss and got the ball first and we saw what happened the week before when they got the ball first against the Bills in overtime, they won.

As the Chiefs' offense took the field for the first time in overtime, it was the Bengals who were pushed back against the wall that wasn't the case. The Bengals forced two incompletions on the Chiefs' first two plays. On 3rd-and-10, Vonn Bell picked off Mahomes, who set up the game-winning field-goal from Evan McPherson from 31 yards out.

While Reid put his trust in Mahomes, it ultimately cost them in the end, as those three points could have made the difference in the game.

