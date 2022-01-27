WATCH: Chiefs pitch invader who got bodied by Stefon Diggs and bagged $1,000 in the process 

Following the Bills-Chiefs divisional classic this past weekend, a fan made a comical, but stupid, decision to run on the field, but Stefon Diggs took care of it.

During the two-minute warning, Stefon Diggs looked like a cornerback as he laid the boom on a civilian. At first, it was difficult to understand what was taking place. It was confusing, but Tony Romo's analysis of the situation provided context.

"Oh, we got a little tackle on the field here with someone running out,” Romo said. “Diggs took out some frustration on him.”

During the commercial break, a fan ran onto the field. This person was running on the field until Diggs tackled him. Up until that point, he'd had just 3 receptions for 7 yards, so it was fitting for him to release some anger on a heckling fan.

Fan who was tackled by Stefon Diggs was offered $1,000 to run onto the field

A video posted on Barstool Sports Tuesday showed why the fan elected to run on the field.

“One thousand dollars to run on the f---ing field?” the eventual runner asks. “To get arrested and spend a night in the drunk tank?”

Apparently, $1,000 was enough for the fan to make a stupid, spontaneous decision, which was to get run on the field and interrupt the game. According to The Overland Park ticket broker, the weekend Chiefs-Bills game had the cheapest tickets of any of the divisional games. Tickets were as low as $129, and the fan appeared to be at the top-level of the stadium (meaning their tickets were probably near $130 a ticket.)

After looking at the pricing of the tickets, it makes more sense now as to why the fan followed through with the crazy bet. Playoff tickets usually come at a heavy price, but it appears it wasn't the case here. It seems $1,000 was enough for an intoxicated fan to make an erroneous decision.

Fan missed the ending of an all-time classic

Not only did the fan get leveled by the wide receiver and escorted out of the stadium, but he most likely won't be allowed to attend another game at Arrowhead Stadium. The real punishment should be not allowing the friend that made the bet with the fan back into the stadium. Think about it: The fan who ran on the field will not only suffer consequences and possibly legal issues as well, but he missed the ending of an all-time classic. A true friend would never rob another of witnessing something that special, especially being a fan of the winning team.

