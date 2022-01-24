WATCH: Stefon Diggs bodies Chiefs fan in frustration during Bills vs Chiefs playoff game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs didn't have his best game statistically in Sunday night's AFC divisional round loss against the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 42-36. But he did make quite the stop on an intruding fan who ran onto the field.

In the fourth quarter, as fans watched from home, the broadcast returned from commercials to see a fan being escorted off the field by security. But fans missed Stefon Diggs' run and hit the fan, knocking him to the ground.

The fan was then secured by stadium security and police.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS broadcaster Tony Romo joked that Diggs took his frustration from the game (he had three catches for seven yards) out on the fan as he made the tackle.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Best hit of the night goes to Stefon Diggs Best hit of the night goes to Stefon Diggs https://t.co/wwOs8X6Ogz

While Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs' sack of a fan who ran onto the field was exciting and went viral on social media, there's something else that still has fans asking questions.

The NFL overtime rules have consistently come up as a topic of conversation, and last night's game did nothing to quell the topic.

Buffalo fought their way back from a deficit to take the lead with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. But that was enough time for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense to drive down the field and kick a game-tying field goal.

The overtime flip of the coin gave the ball to the Kansas City Chiefs first. Although both teams would be given an opportunity to possess the ball, the first team that scores a touchdown, wins.

Kansas City had the ball first and Mahomes and the offense drove right down the field and scored a touchdown, ending the game. That left Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense without a chance to touch the ball in overtime.

Fans and analysts took to Twitter asking for a change in the rules, saying that the coin flip heading into overtime is more monumental than anything else.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho The NFL is the greatest league in sports because of the parity. The last team drafts first, the first team drafts last. Not allowing Josh Allen, the best player in today’s game, to touch the ball in overtime is one thing the @NFL must fix. The NFL is the greatest league in sports because of the parity. The last team drafts first, the first team drafts last. Not allowing Josh Allen, the best player in today’s game, to touch the ball in overtime is one thing the @NFL must fix. https://t.co/UqP4vE6nc0

While this brings up a conversation about the overtime rules, even if a change only occurs for the playoffs, the chance of a change of rules depends on the National Football League.

