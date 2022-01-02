Bills WR Stefon Diggs reveals reason for dropping F-bomb on Patriot fans

Stefon Diggs explains what he said to Patriot fans

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is an All-Pro who doesn't usually make headlines for anything other than amazing plays. During the Week 16 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Diggs went viral on social media for a stunt he pulled after catching a touchdown late in the first half. In the video below, you can see Diggs catching the touchdown pass and then strolling along the first row of seating, where he interacted with some rowdy Patriot fans.

Ben Brown @BenBrownPL Stefon Diggs gives Buffalo a 17-7 lead just before the half Stefon Diggs gives Buffalo a 17-7 lead just before the half https://t.co/tQ5XCw2rtu

It's been reported by some that the fans first called Diggs a "f****** coward" as he approached them. In retaliation, Diggs proceeded to hand each of them a Christmas present: a big "f*** you," followed by a "shut the f*** up" to the merry bunch.

Diggs appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on December 30, and McAfee asked Diggs what exactly he told the "Massholes" in the front row. While he didn't exactly criminalize himself with the truth, Diggs had fun with the situation.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"I was doin my best Oprah Winfrey impression.. YOU GET A CAR.. YOU GET A CAR & YOU GET A CAR" 😂😂 ~



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BillsMafia What did you tell those MASSHOLES in the front row??"I was doin my best Oprah Winfrey impression.. YOU GET A CAR.. YOU GET A CAR & YOU GET A CAR" 😂😂 ~ @stefondiggs What did you tell those MASSHOLES in the front row??"I was doin my best Oprah Winfrey impression.. YOU GET A CAR.. YOU GET A CAR & YOU GET A CAR" 😂😂 ~@stefondiggs#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BillsMafia https://t.co/gjy9TzZdNX

Pat McAfee started the fun off by asking if what Diggs said to the "four Massholes" was "Merry Christmas." Diggs, likely knowing his mother would see the clip, did not want to embarrass her any further than he already had. He said he was simply giving the fans his best "Oprah Winfrey impression...you get a car, you get a car, and you get a car." McAfee and Diggs both made fun of the whole situation, claiming it was new technology that allows people to edit videos to change the audio.

Nonetheless, we all know what was said by Diggs in Week 16, and no one really cares that he did it. Football is a heated, aggressive sport, and sometimes, the players and fans go at it with each other. Diggs is not the first or the last football player to do something like this. Marcus Peters had his own infamous incident while with the Rams. He went into the stands to confront a heckler, and the language in the clip is NSFW: Warning!

Ramey @HoodieRamey All athletes need to give heckling fans the Marcus Peters treatment All athletes need to give heckling fans the Marcus Peters treatment https://t.co/Dpe0AGL88v

Plus, when you are as talented as Stefon Diggs and you dominate a division rival like the Patriots, you get a pass to say what you want to the rival fans.

Edited by Windy Goodloe