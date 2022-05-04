NFL Rumors: Chiefs looking to add more ammunition for Patrick Mahomes through free agency signing

The Kansas City Chiefs went into the draft this year with a huge void at wide receiver. During free agency, the Chiefs lost Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson, and, worst of all, speedy superstar Tyreek Hill. Though they signed JuJu Smith Shuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the wide-out position was still anemic.

While the Chiefs selected Skyy Moore in the second round, who could prove to be a solid receiver in his own right, they just made an intriguing, undrafted free-agent signing that the NFL world will be keeping a close eye on. At 6 foot 4 and 205 pounds,Ross has the size to, someday, be an elite level wide receiver.

As recently reported by Adam La Rose of Pro Football Rumors, Ross has been through quite a lot in his young career.

“In 2020, Ross underwent surgery to correct a congenital fusion in his neck. The procedure cost him his entire junior season, and, for a time, left his ability to play football in doubt. Those concerns were amplified by a second fusion surgery he underwent, as noted by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter). Ross was able to come back last year, however, playing in 10 games.”

Justyn Ross was an explosive wide receiver for Clemson in his freshman and sophomore years. With a combined 112 receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns, Ross seemed like a shoe-in to be drafted in the first round.

Unfortunately, injuries hit, and Ross missed the entirety of his 2020 season and only played ten games last season. Concerns about Ross’ health left him undrafted.

Have the Kansas CIty Chiefs made enough moves to compete in a much-improved AFC West?

The Chiefs, in an effort to find that ever-elusive diamond in the rough, added Ross, Skyy and the others to Mahomes’ weapons, which still include Travis Kelce. This off-season saw virtually every other team in the AFC make moves to stack their lineups. But will it be enough?

The AFC West alone has become home to the likes of Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Khalil Mack. The division won’t be so easily won as it was in previous years. The Chiefs are going to have their work cut out for them and could, in fact, find themselves in last place by season's end. It seems unbelievable, but it could happen.

