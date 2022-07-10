WATCH: Aaron Rodgers' first TD of the offseason comes thanks to Steph Curry 

During a break at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Stateline, Nevada, Aaron Rodgers found a new wide receiver.

The back-to-back MVP found NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry for his first touchdown pass this off-season at the golf event.

He threw a deep ball to Curry who informed him that he wanted a deep pass and he easily hauled it in. The four-time NBA Champion looks like he could help out a thin Green Bay Packers wide receiver core.

Watch the video of this interesting play here:

First touchdown this offseason for Aaron Rodgers goes to Steph Curry

Curry and Rodgers were in the same group as artist Justin Timberlake. Curry is coming off a win in the NBA 2022 Finals with the Golden State Warriors. This was his fourth NBA Championship, and the first time he notched Finals MVP.

Throughout the playoffs, Curry averaged over 25 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds per game. The 34-year-old point guard is considered to be the greatest shooter of all-time and is one of the all-time greats in NBA history.

He’s a four-time champion, Finals MVP, two-time league MVP, eight-time All-Star, four-time All-First team, three-time Second-Team, Western Conference MVP, two-time scoring leader, steals leader, and has many shooting and Golden State franchise records.

Steph Curry's updated resume4 x NBA Champion2 x MVP (Only Unanimous)1 x Finals MVP8 x All-NBA2 x Scoring Champ50-40-90 ClubNBA75 TeamAll-Time 3PT Leader Franchise Leader (PTS, AST, 3PT)1st player with 500 Playoff 3PT https://t.co/jcBEI0lRfJ

Aaron Rodgers' resume is also one of a champion

Aaron Rodgers

Like Stephen Curry, Aaron Rodgers also has had a highly-successful career. In his 17-year career, Rodgers has a regular-season career record of 139-66-1, has thrown for 55,360 yards, 449 touchdowns, 93 interceptions, 3,372 rushing yards, and 34 touchdowns.

He's won four league MVPs, is a Super-Bowl champion, and Super-Bowl MVP, four-time First-Team All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler, and holds multiple NFL and Green Bay Packers franchise records.

Rodgers is now 38 and knows that the end is near. He could retire in the next year or two.

Rodgers had said in a recent statement:

"I think about retirement all the time. When you commit, you're 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and, the grind wears on you a little more. The football part is the easy part. That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy (Tom Brady) obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can defintely see the end coming."





"I think about it (retirement) all the time," Aaron Rodgers on retirement last night on The Match.

Rodgers will need at least another Super Bowl victory if he wants to be considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. He's 1-4 in NFC Championship games in his career, and that's not a good look for his legacy.

