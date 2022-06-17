"This championship would be the best that Steph Curry has captured" - Stephen A. Smith outlines the massive significance of Curry winning another title this year

Stephen A. Smith believes if Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors win the NBA Finals, this ring would be more valuable than the previous three.

The Warriors are on the doorstep of their fourth title in six tries. They have re-established their dynasty and have shown the NBA world that their winning days aren't over. They would have won before Kevin Durant got there, during his tenure and now after he left. Curry and his supporting cast need to step up and match the intensity of a Boston Celtics team that is facing elimination on Thursday in Boston.

Smith believes this championship would be the most significant title that Curry will have won. That's because he has performed exceptionally in this series at the age of 34 against the league's best defense. On "First Take," the ESPN analyst said:

"If Steph Curry wins the championship now, at age 34, performing the way that he has performed in these NBA Finals, omitting Game 5, the way he has led this team in these NBA Finals – 'cause if we're being truly honest, Boston was supposed to be a bad matchup for Golden State. It isn't because Steph Curry is Steph Curry – and to be 34 years of age, to be playing the way that he has been playing … move around the basketball court the way that he does, to be shooting 50% from the field and 49% from 3-point range coming into Game 5 in this series, while averaging 34 a game, going against the elite defense in the NBA in the Boston Celtics, this championship would be the best that Steph Curry has captured."

Curry is averaging 30.6 points per game against the NBA's best defensive team. The Celtics were historically the only team that had a winning record against Steve Kerr's Warriors. Marcus Smart is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and dubbed the "Curry stopper" before the Finals started. However, the Baby-Faced Assassin still torched them and now has a chance to close them out at their home.

Stephen A. Smith clarifies that Andrew Wiggins cannot win Finals MVP over Steph Curry

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 regular season

Stephen A. Smith believes Stephen Curry's overall production and scoring in this series make him the overwhelming favorite to win the Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. He lauded Andrew Wiggins for his effort and the series he is having but clarified that there is no way Wiggins can win the award if the Warriors win the title.

On "First Take," Smith said:

"There is no question in any of our minds, Andrew Wiggins could give a run for his money in terms of how he has played throughout this series. He's an unsung hero in regards to that. He deserves some consideration for MVP, but we all know it's going to go to Steph Curry if they win because of the way Steph Curry has performed.

"And he will have deserved it, and nobody is going to argue."

Wiggins has been the second-most consistent player for Golden State in the finals while Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have struggled. He is averaging 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, but his biggest case for the MVP award is that he played fabulous defense on Jayson Tatum.

Andre Iguodala won the 2015 Finals MVP award for playing defense on LeBron James, so Wiggins does have a chance, albeit a small one.

However, Smith made it clear that it possibly cannot happen and Curry will lift the Finals MVP trophy if the Warriors win, regardless of Wiggins' performances.

