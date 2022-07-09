“He’s going to get really frustrated” - NFL analyst expects angry Aaron Rodgers to return to yelling at receivers in 2022

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a new deal this offseason with the team. Though he signed for three more years, he could end up walking away after just one or two seasons. It seems like the Packers have been heading in a rebuilding direction, and one sign of that was trading Davante Adams away this offseason.

Former NFL head coach and current analyst Eric Mangini joined the Speak For Yourself podcast to discuss Rodgers' new receivers. He thinks Rodgers will become frustrated with them due to his signals and adjustments.

Mangini said:

"Green Bay's benefited from having that significant passing thread game and a wide out which opens so many things for the back. So that's going to be affected as well."

He continued by saying:

"Aaron Rodgers does a lot of things at the line of scrimmage and and I don't think he gets enough credit for it. There's a lot of moving guys out, changing, changing the play for line of scrimmage, small hand signals and slight adjustments and subtle things ..."

Mangini added:

"And he's going to get really frustrated with those young guys, because they're starting from scratch. When you're used to just being able to look out at a guy, give him a slight hand signal or nod of the head. And both of you know what's going to happen and suddenly that's gone."

He concluded by saying:

"That's a pretty limiting effect to it. And it can be frustrating, especially for an older quarterback."

Aaron Rodgers' primary targets could be Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins in 2022

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

The Packers wide receiver core willl be much different next season. They lost their primary target in Davante Adams when they traded the All-Pro to the Las Vegas Raiders. In return, they got a first- and second-round pick in this year's draft. The Packers also lost Marquez-Valdes Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency.

The Packers used one of their second-round picks on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson. They also drafted Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. To complete their receiving corps, Green Bay signed former first-round pick Sammy Watkins to a one-year $4 million deal.

This campaign will be the first time in several years that Rodgers' receiving room won't feature a star like Davante Adams. It will be interesting to see who will be his favorite target in 2022.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Speak for Yourself and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. Will Aaron Rodgers yell at his receivers in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far