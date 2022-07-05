"Why does everyone assume Derek Carr gonna make Davante Adams worse?" - NFL fans react to Brett Favre's controversial statement on former Packers player

All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams changed quarterbacks this off-season when he went from the Green Bay Packers with Aaron Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders with Derek Carr.

Adams will now have his former college teammate and close friend in Carr throwing him the ball instead of four-time MVP Rodgers. The trade became evident when Adams no longer wished to play in Green Bay with Rodgers, whose future in the league remains unclear.

While Rodgers is a more renowned quarterback and has accomplished far more in his career, Carr has been a solid quarterback since entering the league. He just hasn't had as much success as Rodgers.

The Raiders QB will be entering his ninth season in the NFL and has only made the playoffs twice (2016, 2021). He's never had a target like Adams, and the fact that they were college teammates should help out even more on the field.

While Adams is expected to still do well with the Raiders, one former Green Bay quarterback thinks Adams will not be as productive.

Brett Favre said (via TMZ) he'd be surprised if Adams has the same year as the previous one.

Favre said:

"I'd be shocked if Davante Adams had the same year. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he's not in Aaron's league yet. May never be. And that's no disrespect."

Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano Do you think Brett Favre is right?

Fans react to Brett Favre's comments on Derek Carr

This Twitter user questions why some people think Derek Carr will make Davante Adams worse.

Ben @Benlehrj @tae15adams #raidernation @Michael_Fabiano Why does everyone assume DC gonna make Davante worse? Maybe Davante makes DC better? Maybe Davante made Rodgers better?@raiders @derekcarrqb @Michael_Fabiano Why does everyone assume DC gonna make Davante worse? Maybe Davante makes DC better? Maybe Davante made Rodgers better?@raiders @derekcarrqb @tae15adams #raidernation

This fan disagreed with Favre's take, stating Rodgers only won one Super Bowl with all the talent that he's had.

This Twitter user pointed out how the former Fresno State shot-caller threw for 4,800 yards last season without Adams.

David “The Great” @Dtgreat13



People are asleep on this Raider offense. @Michael_Fabiano Carr threw for 4800 yards last year without Adams. Rodgers 4100. Adams is now in an offense with much better threats around him. The defense will not be able to double him at all or they will be torched by Waller and Renfro.People are asleep on this Raider offense. @Michael_Fabiano Carr threw for 4800 yards last year without Adams. Rodgers 4100. Adams is now in an offense with much better threats around him. The defense will not be able to double him at all or they will be torched by Waller and Renfro. People are asleep on this Raider offense.

This Twitter user seems to agree with Favre's take, but also mentions that the Raiders QB has never had a receiver like Adams.

Mike Jones @mikejones505mj @Michael_Fabiano I think that’s fair to say, sure. But name me another receiver that Carr has had that’s even close to Davante Adam’s league. Works both ways, right? @Michael_Fabiano I think that’s fair to say, sure. But name me another receiver that Carr has had that’s even close to Davante Adam’s league. Works both ways, right?

Another Twitter user agreed with Favre's take, partly only because Las Vegas has many other weapons such as Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Josh Jacobs.

night uchiha @Emmanue84412348 @Michael_Fabiano He’s right and wrong. Davante wont produce as much as in GB but it’s nothing against Carr or Tae. But how are you supposed to produce as much as when you were the only target to now that your teammates are Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs? @Michael_Fabiano He’s right and wrong. Davante wont produce as much as in GB but it’s nothing against Carr or Tae. But how are you supposed to produce as much as when you were the only target to now that your teammates are Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs?

This Twitter user also agreed that he may not have the same production due to the playmakers on the Raiders offense.

iLL M!ND 0F SHADY @GREEN_N_Y311OW @Michael_Fabiano He’s not going to have the same year because the Raiders have more weapons. However, imo Carr is under the most pressure out of everyone in the league this year. On paper, Raiders offense should be great. Carr needs to get over that hump of “never won a playoff game.” @Michael_Fabiano He’s not going to have the same year because the Raiders have more weapons. However, imo Carr is under the most pressure out of everyone in the league this year. On paper, Raiders offense should be great. Carr needs to get over that hump of “never won a playoff game.”

Here's another Twitter user who thinks the Raiders playmakers will take from Adams' production.

Chris @BAD_COMPANY187 @Michael_Fabiano If he doesn't have e the sMe numbers year I won't blame it on Carr its because Carr has so many weapons he won't be force feeding the ball to him every single game like Aaron did. @Michael_Fabiano If he doesn't have e the sMe numbers year I won't blame it on Carr its because Carr has so many weapons he won't be force feeding the ball to him every single game like Aaron did.

This Twitter user thinks everyone else's numbers on the Raiders will improve due to teams focusing on Adams.

Kayotix @TBorski @Michael_Fabiano Adams will be doubled, Carr does thave the accuracy to fit it in tight windows like Rodgers. I'm thinking the rest of the teams numbers will rise. @Michael_Fabiano Adams will be doubled, Carr does thave the accuracy to fit it in tight windows like Rodgers. I'm thinking the rest of the teams numbers will rise.

This Twitter user questioned whether Favre has ever been right.

Jonathan @RVDBRONCOS @Michael_Fabiano @theMMQB Has Favre ever been right? I mean, besides being extremely far right? @Michael_Fabiano @theMMQB Has Favre ever been right? I mean, besides being extremely far right?

This Twitter user thinks Adams' numbers will fall with his new QB.

Kent Carwile @kentc64 @Michael_Fabiano Time will tell but it would not surprise me if Adams numbers fall off some w/Carr @Michael_Fabiano Time will tell but it would not surprise me if Adams numbers fall off some w/Carr

If you use any quotes, please credit Brett Favre, H/T Sportskeeda

