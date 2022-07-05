"Why does everyone assume Derek Carr gonna make Davante Adams worse?" - NFL fans react to Brett Favre's controversial statement on former Packers player

All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams changed quarterbacks this off-season when he went from the Green Bay Packers with Aaron Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders with Derek Carr.
Adams will now have his former college teammate and close friend in Carr throwing him the ball instead of four-time MVP Rodgers. The trade became evident when Adams no longer wished to play in Green Bay with Rodgers, whose future in the league remains unclear.
While Rodgers is a more renowned quarterback and has accomplished far more in his career, Carr has been a solid quarterback since entering the league. He just hasn't had as much success as Rodgers.
The Raiders QB will be entering his ninth season in the NFL and has only made the playoffs twice (2016, 2021). He's never had a target like Adams, and the fact that they were college teammates should help out even more on the field.
While Adams is expected to still do well with the Raiders, one former Green Bay quarterback thinks Adams will not be as productive.
Brett Favre said (via TMZ) he'd be surprised if Adams has the same year as the previous one.
Favre said:
"I'd be shocked if Davante Adams had the same year. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he's not in Aaron's league yet. May never be. And that's no disrespect."
Fans react to Brett Favre's comments on Derek Carr
