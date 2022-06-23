"Gotta be Aaron" - NFL superstars weigh in on who they feel was the #1 player in 2021 season

The NFL Top 100 is an annual television series counting down the top one hundred players in the NFL, with the voting coming from the players themselves. Players vote in the offseason with a poll organized by the NFL and players pick who they think are the best current players in the league.

Players such as Russell Wilson, CeeDee Lamb, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jarvis Landry, and many others gave their picks. You can see them in the NFL Top 100 series' sneak peak trailer for this season.

The superstars had many different answers, with most choosing Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, or Jonathan Taylor.

JuJu Smith Schuster thinks it should be Rodgers:

"Probably gonna have to go with Aaron Rodgers."

Whereas Russell Wilson is leaning towards Donald:

"What makes Aaron Donald so dynamic is his hands."

Watch the video below to hear what some of them had to say.

Which NFL player will come out number one?

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

From the sound of the players, it seems that one of Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, or Jonathan Taylor will win the title as the best player in 2022. You could make a case for any of these players and they can all be seen to deserve that title.

Brady and Rodgers had the two best seasons of any quarterback in the regular season last year.

Rodgers won his second MVP award in a row, which was the fourth of his career. He finished the season 13-3 while becoming the number on seed in the NFC. Brady set career highs in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) in a single-season.

Taylor had one of the best seasons ever for a running back. He led the league in rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18) last season.

Donald had another dominant defensive year on the way to helping the Rams win the Super Bowl.

Cooper Kupp’s name is likely not mentioned enough in this discussion. He finished the campaign leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

In 2021 the awad was won by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As for this year, we will have to wait and see how the players vote.

