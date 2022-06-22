"Folks think $50K dinners cool, NAH!" - Former NFL player lashes out at tradition of extravagant rookie dinners

Upon entering the NFL, rookies usually pay a hefty price upfront by having to pick up dinner tabs for veteran teammates. It's been a tradition that has gone on for quite some time in the NFL and every year, newcomers spend thousands of dollars on extravagant high-end dinners.

While it is an NFL tradition and accepted in the football culture, not everyone is a fan of it. Former Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith thinks it's stupid for veterans to make rookies pay for costly meals. He tweeted:

"Rookie dinners are BS! I’m glad I had an OG that realized teaching me to blow money is STUPID! It does not prove you belong on a team. Shout out to @AnquanBoldin! Dudes come into the league with no financial literacy and real problems but folks think 50k dinners are cool! NAH!"

This comes in response to Garrett Wilson recently joining The Pivot Podcast and having veterans such as Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark, and Channing Crowder reveal the reality to him.

The group talked about how it is almost mandatory for rookies to pay for meals and expensive dinners. Wilson has no clue what he is in for.

Ryan Clark said:

“You’re the 10th pick of the draft, they know you got $20 [million] guaranteed.”

Channing Crowder added comically:

“He thinks it’s his decision."

Fred Taylor said to Wilson:

"You know they’re going to run that bill up, like $75,000."

Smith gave respect to his fellow receiver Anquan Boldin, who was in his ninth NFL season when the Ravens drafted Smith in 2011 as a rookie. He said Boldin never made him pay for any expensive meals and taught him on how not to blow money.

Tom Brady made rookies pay thousands of dollars for wine bottles

Tom Brady doesn't spare the rookies either

Tom Brady also reportedly takes part (or at least did in the past) in this taxing tradition. Former teammate and running back Fred Taylor called out Brady on The Pivot Podcast and revealed what his rookie tradition was.

Fred Taylor also gave an insight about Tom Brady's conduct regarding rookie dinners in New England:

"Tom would come in there and buy a three, four, five thousand dollar bottle of wine, take one sip, say goodnight."

Regardless of how wrong, or costly, the tradition is, it seems like it'll still be a thing for years to come as it's still being practiced today.

