NFL Rumors: First-round wide receiver from 2022 draft class likely to miss major chunk of rookie season

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Before tearing his ACL, Williams was expected to be the first wide receiver taken in the draft and was a top-10 prospect. When draft night came, he was the third wide receiver taken off the board and was selected 12th-overall by the Detroit Lions.

Detroit traded their 2022 first, second, and third-round picks for Minnesota's first-round pick at pick No. 12. The Lions traded up 20 spots for a receiver who they knew would miss a chunk of the 2022 season as he was rehabbing his torn ACL.

Analyst Peter King talked about the Lions acquiring Williams and pointed out how no team would pay the price to move up high for a safety or a receiver.

King said:

"...I think you’re forgetting two things. One: The compensation for the 11th pick last year—with Justin Fields and Mac Jones still on the board—was going to be much higher than the compensation for the 12th pick this year. No team is paying a ransom for a safety, or for a wide receiver (Jameson Williams) who will miss a good part of his rookie year after ACL surgery."

When Detroit made the trade-up, many thought they would be the first team to potentially draft a quarterback as a replacement for Jared Goff. The Lions, however, shocked many and selected wideout Jameson Williams.

Jameson Williams said he's ahead of schedule with his rehabbing

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

While he is still recovering from his torn ACL, Williams is ahead of schedule. He spoke to reporters in March before the draft and addressed his recovery process.

Williams said:

"I was hearing five to seven months, but I'm hearing I'm ahead of schedule. I'm six weeks out of surgery right now. I've been walking without the brace for two weeks, without the crutch for three weeks. Hopefully things keep going on this track, and I'll be back as soon as possible."

Williams' doctor, Dr. Lyle Cain, told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that the wideout's goal is to get ready to play in Week 1:

“Jameson’s goal is to play first preseason game, obviously. I told him, I said, ‘Look, depending on which team you go to, most teams are probably—they’re going to be very conservative. You’ve got to understand that.’ And he’ll get talked into it, but I know he’s, in his mind said he’s going to be ready Game 1."

Detroit are in no rush to get him back on the field, but it's a good sign he is ahead of schedule in his rehab.

