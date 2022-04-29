"What the hell is even going on?" - NFL fans lose their mind as the Saints, Lions, Eagles, and Ravens trade up in the 2022 Draft 

The NFL draft began with no team trading into the top-10, but that quickly changed when the New Orleans Saints traded up five spots from pick number 16 to 11.

The Saints gave the Washington Commanders their 16th-overall pick while also sending their third- and fourth-round picks in this year's draft (98 and 120.) The Saints used the 11th overall pick to select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State.

The very next pick in the draft was also traded. The Detroit Lions jumped up 20 spots and selected wide receiver Jameson Williams out of Alabama. The Lions traded the 32nd, 34th and 66th picks to Minnesota in exchange for the 12th and 46th picks.

The madness continued when the Eagles gave up the 15th, 124th, 162nd, and 166th to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 13th overall pick, which they used to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The onslaught of trades continued when the Arizona Cardinals traded the 23rd pick to the Baltimore Ravens for their third-round pick (pick No.100) and wide receiver Hollywood Brown. It was perhaps the most surprising trade of the draft.

Fans lose their mind with all the trades that have occurred thus far in the NFL draft

Eagles fan @Folesmania is thinking what most people are thinking and asking, what the hell is going on right now?

Lions fan @Detroit_Lenny seems to like his team trading up for Williams.

Saints fan @rykaram seems ecstatic that New Orleans selected Chris Olave and dubbed him the best WR in the draft.

Twitter user @fellabrowns32 thinks that the Eagles trading up to select Jordan Davis was a good choice.

Another user @bradtheboss86 is excited about the new-look Cardinals receiving corps.

User @YardieSnipes hopes the Ravens help Lamar Jackson in the draft after trading away one of their best offensive weapons, Hollywood Brown.

Another user @3brownn3 thinks that the off-season has shown that teams would rather trade wide receivers than give them big deals.

User @campmoula_MG is pondering what the Ravens' next move will be.

The action on day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft has been incredible, and fans should expect more of the same over the next two days.

