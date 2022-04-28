NFL Rumors: Who will the Jaguars select with the number one pick in tonight's NFL Draft?

For the second straight year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be selecting number one overall in the draft. While many people think Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be the number one pick, the expectation around the league is that the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Georgia defensive end Travon Walker.

Travon Walker (-175) is the new favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Jaguars. Aidan Hutchinson is now +135.



Travon Walker (-175) is the new favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Jaguars. Aidan Hutchinson is now +135.

For the last few weeks, Hutchinson, Alabama tackle Evan Neal and North Carolina State's Ickey Ekwonu have jumped around as the favorites to go number one. As of right now, and for the last few days, Walker has been pegged to go number one overall.

Walker's draft stock and value sockrocketed following his impressive combine performance. Before the combine, Walker wasn't even considered a first-round pick. In his three-year career at Georgia, he's only recorded 9.5 sacks with a career-high six sacks last season, 65 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections. Those numbers are underwhelming for somebody expected to be selected number one overall.

Walker measures at 6'5", 272 pounds and ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash while posting a 35½-inch vertical and a 123-inch broad jump. He showed his agility, recording a 6.89-second three-cone drill and a 4.32-second short shuttle. This was enough for Walker to be mentioned as a top-10 pick, and he's now rumored to be selected number one overall.

It wouldn't be the biggest surprise if Jacksonville selected the prospect (Walker) over more productive edge rushers, such as Hutchinson or Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, because general manager Trent Baalke is the type of evaluator who loves the upside/potential in a prospect that possesses freak athleticism like Walker does.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have missed on a lot of their recent first-round picks

2012 NFL Draft - First Round

Jacksonville has a history of selecting busts in the first-round. In the last 10 years, dating back to 2012, the Jaguars have had 12 first-round draft picks and only four of those 12 players are still on the team. Of those four players, they were all drafted within the last three years, so that just goes to show that the Jags aren't good at drafting in the first-round.

Of those 12 players, only two of them have been selected to the Pro Bowl (Jalen Ramsey and Josh Allen) and Ramsey, the only one to make the All-Pro team, isn't even a member of the Jaguars anymore.

Hopefully, for the Jaguars, Walker or whoever they select number one tonight will break the mold and be a productive Jaguars' first-round pick.

Edited by Windy Goodloe