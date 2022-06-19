"He'd buy a three, four, five thousand dollar bottle of wine, take one sip, say goodnight" - NFL veteran reveals Tom Brady's tradition with rookie dinners

Tom Brady has shown that he tends to play fully into NFL culture. In the league, it's a tradition for rookies to get picked on and harassed by veterans, and sometimes "hazed." They're typically seen carrying their pads and helmets (sometimes up to eight shoulder pads) during practice, and sometimes they may get bizarre haircuts.

In other cases, veterans will run up an expensive dinner meal at a fancy restaurant and make the rookie pay.

On the Pivot Podcast, veterans Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder spoke with New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garett Wilson. The young wideout admitted that he was unaware of how much he'd likely be spending on dinner meals until the veterans broke it down for him.

Ryan Clark said:

“You’re the 10th pick of the draft, they know you got $20 [million] guaranteed.”

Channing Crowder added comically:

“He thinks it’s his decision."

Fred Taylor said to Wilson:

Fred Taylor also gave insight on Tom Brady at the rookie dinners in New England:

"Tom would come in there and buy a three, four, five thousand dollar bottle of wine, take one sip, say goodnight."

Hazing isn't uncommon for rookies.

The Houston Texans got Trindon Holiday a little pink tricycle to ride around training camp on due to him being listed as 5'5 and 170 pounds.

Panthers standout linebacker Jon Beason and a few of his rookie teammates were taped to one of the goal posts at the end of a practice session.

Dez Bryant refused to carry shoulder pads in practice as a rookie and paid for it by paying a $54,896 dinner fee left by wide receiver Roy Williams.

After Taylor exposed Brady's tendencies, Tampa Bay rookies can have an expectation of what could be coming their way.

Fred Taylor and Tom Brady were teammates for two seasons

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots

Taylor, who blew Brady's cover about what he did to rookies during his time in New England, spent two seasons with Brady in New England. Taylor was the team's tailback from 2009-2010 during his last two seasons in the NFL.

Despite playing for the famous dynasty, he wasn't the running back he once was when he was in Jacksonville. With the Patriots, he ran the ball 106 times for 424 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots weren't reputablely successful during those two seasons, having lost to the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets in the postseason. Nonetheless, Taylor still retired as a successful NFL player, totaling 11,695 rushing yards and 66 rushing touchdowns

