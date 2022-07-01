"He’s comparing McDaniels to Gruden and McDaniels wins" - Mike Florio believes Derek Carr's comments about new Raiders HC could be a dig at Jon Gruden

The Las Vegas Raiders signed a new head coach this off-season. They inked former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to a deal to replace Jon Gruden.

NFL @NFL Raiders hire Josh McDaniels as new head coach. Raiders hire Josh McDaniels as new head coach. https://t.co/EqGzr7TE19

Gruden was dismissed from his duties when he resigned from the Raiders during the 2021 season. It was publicly revealed that he wrote and sent what many considered to be racist, misogynistic, and homophobic emails between 2011 and 2018. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia took over duties for the remainder of the season and led the Raiders to the playoffs.

Carr recently spoke about his new head coach and raved about getting the opportunity to play for him. Carr said that McDaniels always gets the best out of his players.

Carr said:

“The depth of the conversations that we’re having is encouraging,” Carr told Perry. It’s fun for me. The best part of my game has always been the mental side. And that’s how Josh is. He’s a genius when it comes to scheming things up and teaching his system and getting the best out of his players.”

Carr even noted that he feels like he's the best he's been under McDaniels, hinting at a shot thrown at Gruden's coaching.

Carr added:

“I feel like a better football player,” Carr said of his time with McDaniels. “And I’ve had a lot of great coaches. He’s come in, he’s seen those things, ‘Wow, that’s awesome. What about this, too? What about this here?"

“One thing Josh has done is he’s come in and he says, ‘This is not New England. This is Las Vegas,'” Carr told Perry. “‘We’re gonna do things our way.’ I’ve learned a lot of great things there that we’re going to implement, but I also have some things that I want to do my way.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk It's hard not to read Derek Carr's heavy praise for Josh McDaniels without wondering whether it's a backhanded slap at Jon Gruden. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciZG It's hard not to read Derek Carr's heavy praise for Josh McDaniels without wondering whether it's a backhanded slap at Jon Gruden. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciZG

This will be Josh McDaniels' second chance at being a head coach

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

With the Raiders signing McDaniels as their next head coach, this will be his second go-around.

McDaniels has been with the New England Patriots for most of his career, mainly as the offensive coordinator. However, he became the Denver Broncos' head coach in 2009. He would last less than two seasons as head coach, accumulating a record of 11-17. He then joined the Rams the following season as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before returning to New England in 2012-2021.

This will be McDaniels' first season as head coach since 2009, and first season with the Las Vegas Raiders. We will find see if the second time around leads to better results for the new head coach.

If you use any quotes credit ProFootballTalk, Derek Carr, and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far