"Disaster" - NFL Hall of Famer claims Colin Kaepernick tanked in workout with Raiders

Former quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016. After protesting against the National Anthem, Kaepernick never got the opportunity to play for a team again, effectively sacrificing his career.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp was recently interviewed by VladTV and talked about Kaepernick and the workouts the latter had with the Las Vegas Raiders. When asked if he thinks the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will return to the league, Sapp answered in the negative and said:

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right?” Sapp explained during an interview on VladTV.

He continued:

“I mean, nobody was over the fence or nothing? Come on man, we live in a world right now where you could put a drone up, it ain't like they could stop you. They ain't gonna stop the workout as the drone comes in ...”

Sapp concluded:

“I mean, come on, let's run this. Remember when we used to send the guy up the thing and he's shooting practice up there ... unbelievable.”

With the technology we have today, someone had to have recorded Colin Kaepernick's workout. If that's the case, there may be a reason why it hasn't been released, and Sapp's assumptions of it being a bad workout may not be a bad shout.

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in over six years

Colin Kaepernick is aiming to make a comeback six years after his disastrous 2016 season, where he went 1-10 as the starting quarterback. A return to the league for any player, let alone a quarterback six years after having your worst year in your last season played, is a tough hill to climb.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke about Kaepernick after his private workout and said on "First Take":

“I am tired of NFL players saying he should be in the league because I'm looking at y'all who have told me over the years, how elite these guys are, how difficult it is to be in the league.”

He continued:

“It's one thing to say he deserves a tryout. We've got NFL former and present players saying he should be in the league, even though he's been gone for six years.”

Smith added that it's disrespectful for players to be advocating for Colin Kaepernick given how hard it is just to play in the league and added:

“So now the thing about the knee, now to say about all because we know he got screwed over, we know that what I'm talking about is football players who have played in the NFL, in some cases have won championships in the NFL, who know directly and specifically how arduous it is how hard it is, how impossible it is, to be an NFL player.”

He concluded:

“Y'all realize that the ones who do say he should be in the NFL, you don't realize how you're disrespecting yourselves as NFL players when you just say a guy that's been gone for six years should be in the league.”

