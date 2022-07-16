NFL stars set to play on the franchise tag in 2022 season feat. Dalton Schultz

The career of an NFL player is a short one, and capitalizing on their time in the league is an essential part of the profession. Contracts have become one of the most important parts of the game. Regardless of the talent of a player, if they don't fit into the salary cap scheme of a team, they could be cut or traded.

This offseason we have seen many players traded and sign huge extensions. Players like Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tyreek Hill with the Miami Dolphins, and A.J. Brown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

July 15 was the deadline for NFL teams to reach contract extensions with the players they tagged in March, and here are those who reached a deal:

Cam Robinson, Jaguars – signed three-year, $54 million extension

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers – signed three-year, $60 million extension

David Njoku, Browns – signed four-year, $56.75 million extension

Davante Adams, Packers – traded to Raiders, signed five-year, $140 million extension

But what about the players that did not come to terms on a new deal with their respective NFL teams? Here are the four players that did not reach a deal with their franchise.

#1 - Jessie Bates III - Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Practice

Perhaps the most shocking name on this list is Bates, the Bengals' starting safety. He is the leader of the defensive resurgence that helped Cincinnati get to the Super Bowl.

Bates has been looking for a long-term deal with the franchise for over two years, but the Bengals have so far been reluctant. They even drafted a safety, Daxton Hill, in the first round of the NFL draft to possibly replace him. Bates plans on holding out and not reporting to training camp so we might see him traded before the NFL season begins.

#2- Orlando Brown - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Another surprising name on this list is Orlando Brown. Brown acts as the protector of arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes. It was only a year ago that Kansas City traded for the massive offensive tackle and now they have reached a contract impasse.

He is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, which makes the situation even more puzzling. Brown still hasn't signed his franchise tender, so he too could be a training camp holdout.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLNetwork: A look at why the #Chiefs and standout OT Orlando Brown could not work out a deal, paving the way for him to play on the franchise tag. From @NFLNetwork: A look at why the #Chiefs and standout OT Orlando Brown could not work out a deal, paving the way for him to play on the franchise tag. https://t.co/I9J3JJolGw

#3- Mike Gesicki - Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have made it abudently clear how important of a year this is for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Which makes the decision not to make tight end Mike Gesicki a priority a surprise. He had 78 receptions last season and provided an excellent safety blanket for the young quarterback.

Even with the addition of Tyreek Hill and the development of Jaylen Waddle, explosive NFL offenses rely on their tight ends to be a major part of the puzzle. New head coach Mike McDaniel knows this well enough from his time with George Kittle in San Francisco. Gesicki did sign his tender so he will play the season under the tag.

#4- Dalton Schutlz - Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Dalton Schultz's contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys seems odd given his importance to the offense and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. He had over 800 yards receiving last season and was a huge redzone threat with eight touchdowns.

Schultz is also hugely popular with Dallas fans and the team has always prioritized the position. Like his fellow tight end, Schultz signed his tender with the team and will play the season under the tag.

